Johnson scores again as Jamaica go undefeated





Jamaica got another half-century from Jordan Johnson as they recorded their third straight victory in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Mens Under-19 50-overs tournament on Saturday. In the chase of 158 from 41 overs in a rain-drenched match against Leeward Islands, the Jamaicans won by a six-wicket win under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, after rain returned to end the match after 20 overs of the chase. At the time, Jamaica was at 121-4. Scorecards at: www.windiescricket.com The southpaw Johnson, yet to be dismissed in the tournament, hit a second successive half century with 59 not off 52 balls with seven fours and a six to see his side cross the lineat Sion Hill. He added 38 in an unbroken fifth wicket stand with Justin Beckford (13 not out) rounding the innings from 83 to four in the 14th over. Asked to bat first, Leeward Islands were dismissed for 157 from 40.3 overs, reduced to 41 overs per side in a match after two rain interruptions early in the innings. Michael Greaves top-scored with 60 off 114 balls with two fours and a six, took 41 for the second wicket with Michael Palmer (33) and 49 for the third wicket with Carleon Bowen-Tuckett (26). Leg spinner Tamarie Redwood claimed 4-24 while left arm spinner Alex Hinds did the early damage 3-22. At Arnos Vale, Guyana also won a rain-struck affair as they beat Barbados by 54 runs under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern. Submitted, Guyana rallied from 178-9 from their 50 overs with Rampertab Ramnauth hitting 35, Jonathan Rampersaud got 31 not out and Zachary Jodah came in with 28. Guyana lost two early wickets before opener put Ramnauth on 55 for the second wicket with Shamar Yearwood (18) to stabilize the innings. And as the innings dropped to 136-9 in the 42nd over, Rampersaud hit a four and two sixes in a 24-ball cameo to inspire a 42-run, unbroken last wicket stand with Jeremey Sandia (eight not out). In reply, Barbados crashed to 29-3 after five overs, but recovered through a 42-run, fourth wicket partnership between top scorer, opener Zion Brathwaite (31) and Joshua Morris (10). Barbados were still in danger when rain stopped play at 91-6 in the 22nd over and found themselves behind the required run rate when the second shower arrived in the 28th to end the game early with the innings stuttering at 104- 8. Rampersaud returned to take 3-20, while Sandia took 2-21. Meanwhile, the weather was also interrupted at Park Hill, resulting in no result between Trinidad and Tobago and the Windward Islands. Trinidad and Tobago made 123 in the 25th over with Kervin Gassie going 4-22 and Windwards crossing at 62-1 in the 10th over with Ackeem Auguste unbeaten on 27 as rain ended the game. -ENDS-

