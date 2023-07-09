Five Questions for Kansas State Football Offenses During Big 12 Media Days

When Collin Klein took charge of Kansas State’s offense last year, actually starting with the Texas Bowl in 2021, he wasted no time making it his own.

For example, when was the last time anyone saw K-State line up in a no-huddle offense, race to the line of scrimmage and aggressively push the pace on a regular basis, not just when the Wildcats played from behind?

Not that Klein completely overhauled the attack, traditionally built on balance, ball control and ball protection. With All-America all-rounder retrieving Deuce Vaughn in the backfield, it would be foolish to leave their bread and butter behind.

But while the Wildcats placed second in the Big 12 and 15th nationally in rushing, and second in the league in possession time, they did so with a certain flair not seen in the previous three seasons under head coach Chris Kleeman.

With Vaughn departing for the NFL along with two of the three starting wide receivers, K-State’s offense will undoubtedly look different in 2023. The good news is that the Wildcats are returning their entire offensive line, led by All-American Cooper. Beebe, and have a rising star in tight end Ben Sinnott, with Will Howard back as the established starter at quarterback.

Still, some questions remain for the Big 12 media days Wednesday and Thursday in Arlington, Texas. Here are five storylines to follow when the K-State contingent comes out Thursday:

What new tricks does Collin Klein have up his sleeve in year two?

With Vaughn no longer the center of the offense and the heavily armed Howard at quarterback, the Wildcats are likely to spread it out more and attack the field with the vertical pass play. While starters Malik Knowles and Kade Warner are gone, Howard has a proven target in super-senior slot receiver Phillip Brooks, and the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Sinnott is a tight end with extensive skills.

Howard isn’t as mobile as predecessors Martinez and Skylar Thompson, but at 6-5, 242 pounds, he has the size and strength to stand in the sack. And let’s not forget he’s protected by a veteran line that returns intact with super-seniors KT Leveston and Christian Duffie at tackles and Hayden Gillum at center, while Beebe is a senior and right guard Hadley Panzer is a junior.

Is Will Howard ready to take his game to the next level?

Howard, ineffective in place of an injured Thompson as a true freshman and sophomore, was a completely different player last year when Martinez went down. He got into a regular season loss early at TCU, completing 13 of 20 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and never looked back.

Howard then led the Wildcats to victory in five of his six starts, including the Big 12 championship game with TCU, losing only to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. Although the Wildcats were sixth in the league in scoring for the season, they were No. 1 in the conference and 12th nationally in averaging 36 points over the last seven games.

In seven appearances, Howard completed 59.8% of his passes for 1,633 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

How will the Wildcats fill Deuce Vaughn’s shoes in running back?

Klein has indicated that he expects to spread the wealth in the backfield as Vaughn leaves for the NFL. If an alpha dog showed up, the top two candidates are Treshaun Ward, a Florida state graduate, and sophomore DJ Giddens, Vaughn’s back-up last year.

The savvy 5-10, 194-pound Ward led a busy Seminole backfield last year with 649 yards in 10 games, including six starts. The media voted him preseason newcomer of the year in the Big 12 last week.

Giddens, more of a power runner at 6-1, 210 pounds, rushed for 518 yards and six touchdowns to relieve Vaughn while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Other backs who could see playing time include sophomore Anthony Frias, senior Jordan Schippers, sophomore La’James White, and true freshman Joe Jackson.

How important is developing depth in the offensive line?

K-State could have five seniors on the offensive line, meaning a major overhaul is in store for 2024. Leveston, Duffie and Gillum are definitely gone, and Beebe is an expected first-round draft pick.

Panzer will most likely be back, but remember it was senior Taylor Poitier who started the season opener at right guard before suffering a second straight knee injury that ended the season.

Kleeman, Klein and offensive line coach Conor Riley made building depth a top priority this spring, and there are plenty of candidates hoping to make their way into the rotation this year, including junior Carver Willis, sophomores Andrew Leingang and Sam Hecht , and redshirt freshmen Michael Capria, Drake Bequeaith and John Pastore.

Who provides depth at wide receiver?

With Knowles and Warner both gone, Brooks is the lone returning starter, though Keagan Johnson, a sophomore from Iowa, drew a lot of attention in the spring. Injuries limited him to two games last year with the Hawkeyes, but he started nine games and had 18 catches for 352 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2021.

Sophomore RJ Garcia will most likely fill the third receiver spot after catching seven passes for 70 yards last year, including his first career touchdown in the Big 12 championship game. But Mississippi transfer Jadon Jackson, who had two catches in four games last year, could also compete for playing time along with super-senior special teams ace Seth Porter.

