New table tennis opened at Mertz Tennis Center | News





By Susan Wilson The city of Corsicana has added another athletic and entertainment element to city parks, with the opening of a new state-of-the-art table tennis facility at the Mertz Tennis Center. The project was endorsed by Corsicana Rotary Club and their partner, Oncor, who funded $9,367 to make the concrete slab and provide a professional outdoor ping pong table, 20 ping pong bats and 200 balls. During the summer of 2022, the Corsicana Rotary Club considered several projects to further strengthen the community. With Corsicana’s Independent School District consistently ranked as one of the best tennis teams in Texas, there are generations of people here who have played tennis for many years. The Rotary Club thought it might add something new to the sport and provide a cross-training tool. According to Cecil Easley, director of the Mertz Tennis Center, use of the facility and equipment is free to check out Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and players can bring their own equipment and play during park hours. The new ping pong table activity joins the recent Pickle Ball Courts in city parks as another athletic and entertainment option in Corsicana. Already popular, people play in the morning before we open. We are so grateful to the Corsicana Rotary Club and their partner, Oncor, for the addition, said Sharla Allen, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department. Ignacio Vazquez, president of the Rotary Club in 2022, said the club began securing funds for the project last year and finalized the design, taking care of the construction process and materials. This is a professional heavy-duty reinforced concrete table that can withstand a lot of activity. It was installed in a strategic place to attract more tennis players from the community. We hope this project has a positive impact on the park for decades and reminds our future generations of what Rotary can do for the community, said Vazquez. We are a global organization with a local group of professionals who use our skills to make our home the best place to live. Details about the Corsicana Rotary Club, its missions, programs and membership can be found at www.corsicanarotary.org. Press: Susan Wilson, [email protected]; 480-824-3015

