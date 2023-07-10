Sri Lanka crowned ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 champions





Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands by 128 runs at Harare Sports Club to win the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Sri Lanka sealed the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Qualifier crown with a comfortable 128-run victory over the Netherlands in the final in Harare. After putting down the Dutch 234 to win, the Lions took five wickets in the opening power play before clearing the tail to throw the Netherlands out for just 105. Both sides had already qualified for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India, but Sri Lanka completed their time in Zimbabwe in style by maintaining their undefeated status and taking home the trophy. Theekshana and Madushanka shine with the ball Maheesh Theekshana (4/31) and Dilshan Madushanka (3/18) were Sri Lanka’s stars with the ball as they dismissed the Netherlands for just 105 to seal the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Qualifier title. The Lions survived a mid-order swing to post 233 and the Dutch chase faltered early on as they slipped from 25 without a loss to 49 for six. Sri Lanka took control and although Max ODowd (33) and Logan van Beek (20*) turned the tide for a while, it was always a tough battle and the Netherlands fell 128 runs short of their goal. After being brought to bat, Sri Lanka started steadily until Vikramjit Singh made the breakthrough in the ninth over, sending off Sadeera Samarawickrama (19). Fellow opener Pathum Nissanka (23) then fell over in Singhs next thanks to an excellent diving catch from Aryan Dutt to leave the Lions 44 for two. But Kusal Mendis (43) and Sahan Arachchige retook control of the match for Sri Lanka, taking their side past 100 in the 20th before Mendis fell to Saqib Zulfiqar (2/59). Arachchige and new batter Charith Asalanka (36) kept the scoreboard moving until both went off in successive overs, Arachchige chipped Zulfiqar to run for 57 before Asalanka ran out. When Captain Dasun Shanaka became Logan van Beek’s first victim and Dhananjaya de Silva fell for a single, Sri Lanka was 190 for seven after 180 for three, but vital hits from Wanindu Hasaranga (29) and Theekshana (13) took them to a competitive 233 all out. Chasing 234, the Netherlands started well with openers ODowd and Vikramjit Singh scoring on five per over until Singh fell to Madushanka for 13 in the fifth over. That wicket marked the start of a Dutch collapse, Madushanka removing Wesley Barresi for a duck in his next over before Hasaranga accounted for Teja Nidamanuru without scoring. Noah Croes was then stuck leg in front and Scott Edwards was driven out to reduce the Netherlands to 41 for five. Related News | ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW That quickly became 49 for six as Saqib Zulfiqar was trapped by Hasaranga one leg earlier, but Van Beek held the ship steady with ODowd, until the latter was thrown by Theekshana. Theekshana then cleared both Ryan Klein and Aryan Dutt in quick succession before the spinner took the last wicket midway through the 24th to seal a 128-run win and the tournament title for Sri Lanka. Both sides will now shift their focus to India, where the Netherlands will take the Q1 place in the World Cup draw, and Sri Lanka Q2. Scores in short: Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands by 128 runs at Harare Sports Club, Harare Sri Lanka 233 all out in 47.5 overs (Sahan Arachchige 57, Kusal Mendis 43; Vikramjit Singh 2/12, Logan van Beek 2/40) Netherlands 105 all-out in 23.3 overs (Max ODowd 33, Logan van Beek 20*; Maheesh Theekshana 4/31, Dilshan Madushanka 3/18) Follow Khel Now Cricket for more updates Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and join our community Telegram.

