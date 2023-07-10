Alabama football recruiting: Four-star DB Zabien Brown, top-50 prospect in 2024 class, committed to Tide

Alabama stayed hot on the recruiting trail on Sunday as it received a commitment from a four-star defensive back Zabien Brown. The 6-foot, 180-pounder from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, chose coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over USC and several other suitors. Brown is ranked No. 45 in the class of 2024 and is the fifth-ranked cornerback in the current recruiting cycle. His decision was largely based on how the coaches and staff treated him during his official visits.

“I have a great comfort level in Alabama and I’m very excited about the decision,” Brown told 247Sports. “I’ve been there four times now and built a really strong relationship with the coaches and support staff. It’s Bama, it’s a great opportunity for me to grow and develop as a player and to learn from the best coach all time. She had everything I was looking for in school, so this is a great feeling for me.”

Andrew Ivins, national recruiting director for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on the newest member of the Crimson Tide.

“A corner with smooth coverage that is technically quite advanced,” Ivins wrote. “More than comfortable in 1-on-1 situations and has experience working in both off-man and pressman coverage. Size has not been third-party verified, but personal evaluations suggest he hovers around six feet. Clean footwork allows him to get a lot of depth, while loose hips allow him to mirror commands better than most his age.

Active eyes help him sense routes and anticipate throws. Not the most physical defender from the outside, but will put his hands on wide receivers and try to get them off the grid. Also proven to be quite useful as an openfield tackler, but will probably only make more of a difference in running assist if he can eventually add some bulk to a sinewy frame.”

Brown is the second player in the Class of 2024 to commit to The Tide on Sunday after three-star linebacker Justin Okoronkwoa 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect from Germany whomade his commitment earlier in the day. The two defensemen’s commitments moved Alabama from No. 26 to No. 14 in the 247Sports recruiting rankings.