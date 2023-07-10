Sports
Elina Svitolina wants statement from tennis authorities because Victoria Azarenka is booed at Wimbledon without a handshake
Elina Svitolina believes that the tennis authorities should clarify the Ukrainian athletes’ position on Russians and Belarusians during the reception Victoria Azarenka received.
Belarusian Azarenka was booed from the number 1 field by some spectators after the epic match in which Svitolina won 2-6 6-4 7-6 (11-9).
There was no handshake between the pair after the fourth round match ended, although there was a meeting between Azarenka and Svitolina from a distance.
Ukrainian Svitolina had previously made it clear that she would not shake hands with any athlete from Russia or Belarus during the invasion of her homeland.
Azarenka was then booed by some in attendance and it has been suggested that this was because she did not offer her hand to her opponent.
When asked what happened at the end of the match, Azarenka insisted that whatever she did would not be well received.
What can I say about the crowd? There is nothing to say,” Azarenka said at a news conference.
“She doesn’t want to shake hands with Russian/Belarusian people. I respected her decision.
What should I have done, stayed and waited? There was nothing I could have done that would have been right, so I just did what I thought was respectful to her.
But this handshake conversation is not a life-changing conversation, so if you guys want to keep talking about it, get it out there, make it a big deal, a headline, whatever it is, keep going.
I thought it was a great tennis match and if people just keep focusing on handshakes or crowds, and end up with a pretty drunk crowd, that’s too bad.
That was it at the end of the day, it was a tennis match. We’re here to play a tennis match, nobody changes lives here. We played tennis, did our job, nothing more.
Svitolina was booed by onlookers when she refused to shake hands with Belarusian No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open and has called on authorities to inform fans of the situation.
When asked about the reception Azarenka received, Svitolina said: I got the same thing in Paris, where I played three games
For me personally, I think the tennis organizations should come out with a statement that there will be no handshake between Russian/Belarusian and Ukrainian players.
I don’t know if it’s unclear to some people, maybe they don’t know what’s happening. I think this is the right way.
