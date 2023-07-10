Big events to watch in the second week of July





The all-important Asian Athletics Championships take place this week. In the upcoming week of the Indian sports calendar, many sporting events are scheduled. The Asian Athletics Championships will be a major competition for all Indian athletes ahead of the World Championships and Asian Games. The tennis action continues into the second week of July at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Post-Canada Open badminton action shifts south to the USA Open, a BWF 300 tournament. Here we take a look at the events that will follow on the Indian sports calendar in the coming week (July 10-16). Athletics The Asian Athletics Championships will take place July 12-16 in Bangkok, Thailand. Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and decathlete Tejaswin Shankar will lead the Indian contingent in the encounter. July 12-16: Asian Athletics Championships, Thailand Aquatics The World Championships serve as a qualifier for the Olympic Games in Paris. Swimmers who achieve the specified A-qualification mark will be awarded a quota for the following year. This will also be a major tournament ahead of the Continental Games to be held in September. July 14-30: World Championships, Japan Indian sports live coverage on Khel Now Badminton The BWF tour from Canada shifts to the US; a BWF 300 tournament. PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will continue to lead the Indian contingent on the North American tour. July 11-16: US Open (BWF 300) Cricket The ongoing Duleep Trophy enters its final stage, with South Zone taking on West Zone in the Grand Final. The final is scheduled for July 12-16 at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. India’s women’s cricket team will also be in action later this week, for the first time since their heartbreak in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February. The Indian men’s cricket team moves to the Caribbean for a month-long series consisting of Test, ODIs and T20 after losing the World Test Championships. July 28-16: Duleep Trophy (ongoing)

July 12-13: India’s Tour of the West Indies (men)

July 9-22: India’s Tour of Bangladesh (Women) to shoot July 10-16: ISSF Shot Gun World Cup, Italy Table tennis After a month-long WTT Tour in Africa and Europe, the action now shifts to UTT (Ultimate Table Tennis). The fourth season will feature six franchises scheduled to run from July 13 to July 30. July 13-30: Ultimate Table Tennis (Season 4) Tennis Three Indian doubles pairs won the main draw at the 136th edition of Wimbledon. Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni entered the main draw along with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Sriram Balaji as an alternate pair. Bopanna advanced to the second round in men’s doubles with Matthew Ebden and will play the opening round with Gabriella Dabrowski in mixed doubles. weightlifting A 16-member Indian weightlifting contingent will compete in the Commonwealth Championships. Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu will miss the event as she rehabs in the US for a thigh injury. July 11-16: Commonwealth Championships, New Delhi struggling Vinesh Phogat will be the only Indian wrestler to compete in the Budapest Ranking series. This is also the last major tournament before the World Cup and the Asian Games. July 13-16: Budapest Ranking Series Follow Khel Now for more updates Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram and join our community Telegram.

