Pirates make LSU’s Paul Skenes top pick of 2023 MLB draft

SEATTLE — Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, star teammates on the LSU team that won the Men’s College World Series, were selected with the first two picks of the amateur version of Major League Baseball on Sunday and became the first pair of teammates to win 1-2 in sketch history.

The Pittsburgh Pirates started the draft by picking Skenes, the hard-throwing pitcher, No. 1 overall, and the Washington Nationals followed suit with Crews, the power-hitting outfielder.

Skenes became the first pitcher to be ranked No. 1 overall since Casey Mize was selected by the Detroit Tigers in 2018. Skenes’ selection was announced by Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr.

Skenes went 12–2 with a 1.69 ERA and a Division I-leading 209 strikeouts, breaking the SEC single-season record in 122 innings pitched for an LSU Tigers team that won the Men’s College World Series. Skenes became the sixth player — and first pitcher — to win Most Outstanding Player in the MCWS and take No. 1 in the MLB draft. Phil Nevin (1992) is the only other player to do both in the same year.

“He had an incredibly special season at LSU,” said Pittsburgh general manager Ben Cherington. “He’s clearly taken another step forward this spring. It’s a very special combination of pitches and as much about the mix and command as it is about a pitch.”

Crews became the first ever player to win the Golden Spikes Award, a national title, and finish in the top five within a single year. He said he’s never been to Washington but watched a lot of the Nationals growing up watching Bryce Harper.

“To see him in a Nationals uniform was pretty cool,” said Crews. “I’m going to play my game and hopefully have as much impact as he did. … He’s just a complete player.”

Crews is the first college player position taken by Washington with his first pick since Anthony Rendon in 2011.

“A guy we’ve been eyeing since he was in high school,” said Nationals president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo. “He’s the type of guy we want here in Washington. He’s a great person. He’s got a great character. He’s very competitive and he’s a winner.”

Detroit selected high school outfielder Max Clark of Franklin, Indiana, ranked No. 3. Clark was the Gatorade National Player of the Year after batting .646 with six home runs and 33 RBIs during his high school season.

Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford was number 4 to the Texas Rangers, and high school outfielder Walker Jenkins, from Oak Island, North Carolina, was fifth to the Minnesota Twins.

The Oakland Athletics pulled shortstop Jacob Wilson, the son of former Major League shortstop Jack Wilson, from Grand Canyon at number 6.

Wake Forest right-hander Rhett Lowder went No. 7 to Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City selected high school catcher Blake Mitchell, of Sinton, Texas, at No. 8, and the Colorado Rockies selected Tennessee right-hander Chase Dollander.

The top 10 concluded with the Miami Marlins selecting right winger Noble Meyer from Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon.

Ranked third by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, Skenes regularly throws his fastball into the triple digits and pairs it with a plus slider that could make him a major leaguer as early as 2024. Crews was a two-time SEC Player of the Year who hit .426/.567/.713 as a junior last season with 18 home runs in 71 games.

It is the third time a school has made multiple top-three picks in the same year, following UCLA in 2011 (Gerrit Cole, first, and Trevor Bauer, third) and Arizona State in 1978 (Bob Horner, first, and Hubie Brooks, third ).

“There wasn’t really a disagreement about who would go 1 or 2,” Crews said.

The Pirates took first place overall for the second time in three years — they brought in Henry Davis in 2021 and called him up to the major leagues three weeks ago — and sixth overall, more than any other team also. They entered the draft with the highest bonus pool at just over $16 million; final value for the #1 overall pick is $9,721,000, but teams and players are free to negotiate their own bonus.

Cherington said the hope is that an agreement can be reached soon and that Skenes can pitch somewhere in the Pirates organization in 2023.

“It will be a while since he last pitched in the World Series, and we want to make sure that whatever that schedule and progression looks like, [like] makes sense to him,” Cherington said.

MLB hosts the draft of Lumen Field, which is adjacent to T-Mobile Park and hosts the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and MLS’s Seattle Sounders. The draft consists of 20 rounds and takes place over the course of three days, with the first 70 picks on Sunday. The Pirates were awarded the No. 1 overall pick for winning the MLB’s first draft lottery in December.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.