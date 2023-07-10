The five key players who contributed to the qualification for the Cricket World Cup for the Netherlands





Just when the 2023 World Cup qualifier was thought to have delivered all its quota of thrillers, the Dutchman emerged with a performance for the ages! In what was one of the most stunning robberies in recent cricket history, the Netherlands chased 278 in 42.5 overs to surpass Scotland and Zimbabwe on Net Run Rate (all three teams had finished on six points) to seal qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The victory was made possible by the enormous effort of one man, the 23-year-old all-rounder Bas de Leede. He joined a rarefied company by becoming the only one fourth man in ODI history to score a century and take 5 wickets in the same game. The Dutch victory further emphasizes the absurdity and limitations of ICC’s 10-team World Cup and testifies to cricket’s continued elitism and exclusivity. Full members Zimbabwe, Ireland and the West Indies all missed out on qualifying and Scotland, who had set a new Associate record by beating three Full members in one tournament, also failed to make the cut in heartbreaking fashion. While an “expansion” back to 14 teams from 2027 is welcome, the two consecutive 10 Team World Cups in 2019 and 2023 have done significant damage to the sport’s global ambitions and reputation. That said, this article is a celebration of the resistance and courage of the Netherlands against all odds. It highlights the five protagonists which made World Cup qualification possible (statistics exclude the final against Sri Lanka) despite the Dutch being unable to select as many as seven players due to cricket commitments in the province. 1. Bas de Leede 282 runs at 47.50 and 15 wickets at 22.13

In an interview with Emerging cricket Last year, ex-coach Ryan Campbell described Bas de Leede as a special generational talent in Dutch cricket. This boy can bat No. 3 to No. 7, can change bowls first, or can open the bowling. Moreover, this year he was clocked in the Netherlands at 140 km/h and he is the best field player in Europe.” While the Leede has always displayed sporadic flashes of brilliance with both bat and ball, he has never combined those skills more brilliantly and deadly than against Scotland. First he bowled superbly through the middle and death overs to pick up his inaugural five-wicket haul and limit Scotland to 277/9. With the required run rate skyrocketing and World Cup qualification on the line, De Leede unleashed an innings of sheer brutality after a quiet start. He finished on 123 from 92 balls, with an incredible 38 runs scored from the last 14 deliveries. It was the perfect conclusion to a sensational tournament for the young Dutchman. De Leede finished as the team’s second best series scorer as well as the highest wicket taker; his 15 wickets at 22:65 also earned him second place on the tournament’s overall bowling lists. In a team that lacked regular pacemakers Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen and Brandon Glover due to county commitments, the Leede’s contributions were like gold dust.

