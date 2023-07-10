Three-sport Florida athlete keeps Illini in top 6





After a big commitment, Illinois’ football program is now in the top six for a new class of 2024 recruit. On Saturday, the Illini received their biggest commitment yet for 2024, when running back Ca’Lil Valentine selected the Orange and Blue over other teams like Utah and Oregon. Valentine, a four-star recruit who ranks in the top 400, puts Illinois at 17 pledges and a national ranking of No. 37 for the class of 2024. However, Bret Bielema and the Illini coaching staff are far from done with the 2024 group. The good news continued to flow on Saturday as well. On Saturday, it was announced via multiple outlets that Deylen Platt has narrowed its top roster to six programs, including Ole Miss, South Florida, Louisville, Wisconsin, Oregon State and Illinois. 🚨 Top Six 🚨 Three ⭐️ ATH Deylen Platt has a Top 6 The Florida born HS list is narrowed down to Illinois, Ole Miss, Louisville, Wisconsin, Oregon St & USF Who will he choose 👀 pic.twitter.com/93ePdIwcXd — Rivals (@Rivals) July 9, 2023 Illinois football goes after Florida superstar athlete Deylen Platt Platt is a 6-foot-3, 175-pound cornerback from Venice High School in Florida. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1086 player in the class of 2024. He is also the No. 99 cornerback in the nation and the No. 144 player coming out of Florida. Although Platt is down to six teams, he has already made official visits to both Illinois and Ole Miss. With three official visits to go, there is no exact time for a commitment. Opinion Illinois just fielded a handful of defensive backs in the NFL, including Devon Witherspoon, who went No. 5 overall to the Seattle Seahawks. The Bielema coaching staff likes big defensive backs and Platt fits that picture. At 6-foot-3, Platt becomes a foul-fighting nightmare. He’s not just a great defensive back, though. Platt is also a great athlete. He runs track for Venice and competes in the 100, 200, 400, and high jump for high school. When I see Platt outside the top 1000 I am confused. I assume he is not good at football as he does play three sports in Venice. Just think how good he will be if football is his only focus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://writingillini.com/2023/07/09/illinois-football-three-sport-florida-athlete-keeps-illini-top-6/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos