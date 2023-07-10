Connect with us

Sports

“Best shot in Wimbledon history”

“Best shot in Wimbledon history”

 


The tennis world was left in awe by Andrey Rublev’s hard-fought winner during the final moments of his Wimbledon match against Alexander Bublik.

On Sunday 9 July, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik took to Center Court for their fourth round match at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, their second clash in a month. The previous meeting between Rublev and Bublik was a few weeks ago in the final of the ATP 500 grass court in Halle, where the latter claimed victory and his first ATP 500 title.

Andrey Rublev exacted revenge at the grasscourt Slam and emerged victorious in a grueling three-hour, 17-minute five-setter 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-4 . While Bublik denied Rublev victory on two match points in the fourth set, the Kazakh failed to earn a single break of serve against the Russian during the five sets.

While Andrey Rublev served for a place in the quarterfinals in the final set, a resilient Alexander Bublik gave him a run for his money. The pair rallied for the ages 30-15 in the final game.

On the exchange, Bublik appeared to hit a down-the-line backhand winner, but it got a stunning response from Rublev, who dove to chase the ball, hitting an astonishing winner in the process. Bublik was speechless as the 25-year-old’s winner earned him a match point. Rublev ended the encounter with an ace on his next serve.

The tennis world, including Bianca Andreescu and Serena Williams ex-coach Rennae Stubbs, was stunned by the Russian’s shot and shared their reactions to his winner.

CRAZIEST SHOT FROM RUBLEV OMG, commented Bianca Andreescu.

CRAZIEST SHOT BY RUBLEV OMG

Unreal! exclaimed Rennae Stubbs.

Here are a few more comments from social media:

SHOT OF THE TOURNAMENT BY RUBLEV

What a shot from Bublik…. and then came the candidate of the year. I like the audio. Prolonged growl from Bublik suggesting he thought the point was over, followed by the sigh and roar of the crowd. #MMAAwardshttps://t.co/geFSo9mnHr

The amount of self control it takes as a line judge or one of the ball boys to get 0 comments on this is insane twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat

Absolutely overwhelming! Bublik’s response said enough for all of us. One of the best shots I’ve seen at any of the Slams. twitter.com/wimbledon/stat

Just look at it. Astonishing. My previous tweet was actually: I don’t think this has been a very good Wimbledon. What a match to make me reconsider that. twitter.com/wimbledon/stat

How he both got a racket on this and NOT let it fly into the stands, I have no idea. And then he hit an ace to end the game. twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat

What a crazy rally, fitting end to a crazy race. By the way, Rublev didn’t lose a single serve either, seemed comfortable on Center twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat

Shot of the tournament in one of the matches of the tournament. SO impressed with Rublev’s composure today, had every reason to implode, but he held it together and got the W. #Wimbledon twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat

Bublik’s response is priceless. Normally he’s the one who does that sort of thing. And to set match point twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat

Hahahahaha sorry that’s not normal he does that at 5-4 30-15 serve for the game in the deciding set, that boy is on CRACK twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat

Andrey Rublev is through to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2023

Rublev at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Quick links

More from Sportskeeda


Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.sportskeeda.com/tennis/news-best-shot-wimbledon-history-bianca-andreescu-tennis-world-react-andrey-rublev-s-jaw-dropping-dive-winner-alexander-bublik

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: