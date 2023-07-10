“Best shot in Wimbledon history”

The tennis world was left in awe by Andrey Rublev’s hard-fought winner during the final moments of his Wimbledon match against Alexander Bublik.
On Sunday 9 July, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik took to Center Court for their fourth round match at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, their second clash in a month. The previous meeting between Rublev and Bublik was a few weeks ago in the final of the ATP 500 grass court in Halle, where the latter claimed victory and his first ATP 500 title.
Andrey Rublev exacted revenge at the grasscourt Slam and emerged victorious in a grueling three-hour, 17-minute five-setter 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-4 . While Bublik denied Rublev victory on two match points in the fourth set, the Kazakh failed to earn a single break of serve against the Russian during the five sets.
While Andrey Rublev served for a place in the quarterfinals in the final set, a resilient Alexander Bublik gave him a run for his money. The pair rallied for the ages 30-15 in the final game.
On the exchange, Bublik appeared to hit a down-the-line backhand winner, but it got a stunning response from Rublev, who dove to chase the ball, hitting an astonishing winner in the process. Bublik was speechless as the 25-year-old’s winner earned him a match point. Rublev ended the encounter with an ace on his next serve.
The tennis world, including Bianca Andreescu and Serena Williams ex-coach Rennae Stubbs, was stunned by the Russian’s shot and shared their reactions to his winner.
CRAZIEST SHOT FROM RUBLEV OMG, commented Bianca Andreescu.
Unreal! exclaimed Rennae Stubbs.
Here are a few more comments from social media: