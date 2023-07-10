



Traveling with ice hockey equipment can be stressful, but it’s acceptable to check hockey bags like regular suitcases.

The TSA has rules about what ice hockey equipment can be carried in the cabin and what must be carried in the hold. Ice hockey sticks must be carried in the hold while helmets can be taken on board or checked.

Observe weight limits and do not stick hockey sticks on the bag. Give yourself plenty of time and communicate with the check-in staff to ensure your equipment is handled properly. Today we look at ice hockey and discuss the ins and outs of traveling with ice hockey equipment on airplanes. Considered the number one sport in Canada and played primarily in cold weather countries, anyone who has ever played ice hockey will tell you that it is a costly sport.

“” data-modal-id=”single-image-modal” data-modal-container-id=”single-image-modal-container” data-img-caption=”null”> Even at a youth level, ice hockey can entail a lot traveling to compete in tournaments, and with the equipment vital to success, you want to make sure it is well taken care of during transport.

Most ice hockey equipment must be carried as checked baggage Flying with ice hockey equipment can be stressful, as oversized hockey bags cannot be taken on the plane and must be stored in the carry-on bins above the seat. However, it is perfectly acceptable to check hockey bags, just like traveling with a suitcase. “” data-modal-id=”single-image-modal” data-modal-container-id=”single-image-modal-container” data-img-caption=”null”> Suppose you are traveling in the United States with ice hockey gear. In that case the The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has rules about what ice hockey equipment you can bring into the cabin and what must be carried as checked baggage. Below is a list of what you can take on the plane and what should be carried in the aircraft hold: Ice hockey sticks are not allowed on board the aircraft and must be carried in the hold.

Ice hockey helmets can be taken on board the aircraft or carried as checked baggage.

Ice hockey pucks are allowed in carry-on luggage, but it is at the discretion of the TSA agent examining your bag. To prevent them from being confiscated for any reason, we recommend that you place them in a separate puck bag along with your other equipment.

Surprisingly, the TSA allows skates to be carried on board the plane, provided the blades are not removable. If you have skates with non-removable blades, make sure they have blade guards on them so they don’t get damaged.

Never travel with wet clothing, including hockey jerseys, in your hand luggage as this can set off alarms and risk the items being confiscated. Try not to weigh more than 50 pounds Ice hockey equipment can also be heavy, so be careful not to pack too much stuff in one bag. If your sports equipment bag weighs more than 50 lbs, you can expect to pay for the excess weight per pound. Also, sticking hockey sticks to the bag is not allowed. They must either be in the bag or travel as a separate piece of luggage. If you are traveling with more than one ice hockey stick, tape them together so they can travel as one piece of luggage. Photo: Rob Crandall/Shutterstock Always give yourself enough time If you’re flying with ice hockey gear, try to get to the airport early and be one of the first in line when check-in for your flight opens. Make sure the check-in agent puts the correct tags on your equipment bag. It doesn’t hurt to point out that you’re flying to participate in a tournament or competition. They can then put a priority label on your bag, just like they do for their first class and business class customers. When you land, your equipment bag and poles may be oversized luggage that may not be placed on the baggage carousel like suitcases, but delivered to a separate location in the arrivals hall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://simpleflying.com/traveling-with-hockey-equipment-guide/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos