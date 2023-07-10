Maria makes a memorable return, Sreehari takes the men’s title





Palakkads KS Sreehari and Alappuzhas Maria Rony who won the men’s and women’s titles in the John Philipose State ranking table tennis tournament in Alappuzha on Sunday. Photo: Special package | Photo credit: Special Arrangement

Returning to the Kerala State circuit after five years, Karnataka champion Maria Rony made her comeback memorable by winning a double in the UTT 65th E. John Philipose Memorial all-Kerala open table tennis tournament at the Alappuzha YMCA on Sunday. The unseeded Maria won the women’s singles, defeating her close friend and top seed Seraha Jacob in a five-match thriller, and later won the doubles title as well. Palakkad’s second-seeded KS Sreehari bounced back after losing the first two matches against Alappuzha’s top-seeded Amir Afthab to take the men’s singles title. The results Men: Singles, Final: KS Sreehari (Champs TTA, Pkd) bt Amir Afthab (SDVTTA, Alp) 5-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7. Semifinals: Amir bt Renjith Benny (EXITO TTA) 11-5, 11-3, 11-5; Sreehari bt Udit Battacharjee (AYTTA) 10-12, 11-7, 11-9, 11-5. Doubles Final: Amir Aftab & Bharath Krishnan bt Anokh Nair & AS Amal 15-13, 12-10. Boys: Under 19 Singles, Final: RS Jayanth (Calicut TTC) bt Anokh G. Nair (TTRCC, Tvm) 4-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-9. Semifinals: Jayanth by Milan B. Nair (AYTTA, Alp) 10-12, 12-10, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8, Anokh G. Nair (TTRCC, Tvm) by Muhammed Nafil (Champs TTA, Pkd 11-5, 7-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6 Doubles final: Muhammed Naffil & Gowrisankar bt Rohan Jose & Milan B. Nair 12-10, 11-9. Under-17 singles final: A. Gourisankar (Champs, Pkd) v Muhammed Noufil (Champs, Pkd) 11-9, 11-8, 14-12. Doubles Final: Devaprayag & RS Jayanth bt Muhammed Naffil & GowriSankar 11-8, 9-11, 11-3. Women: Singles, Final: Maria Rony (Canara Bank) bt Seraha Jacob (SDVTTA) 4-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8, 11-7). Semifinals: Maria bt Maria Cicily Joshy 11-4, 10-12, 11-6, 11-8, Seraha bt Reeva Anna Michael (AYTTA) 11-5, 12-10, 8-11, 11-3. Doubles final: Maria Rony & Seraha Jacob bt Maria Cicily & Reeva Anna Michael 11-9, 11-9. Girls: Under-19 singles final: Pranati .P. Nair (Exito TTA, Tvm) by Tisha S. Mundenkurian (CGRTTA, Tsr) 11-8, 11-3, 11-4. Semifinals: Pranati bt Tia Mundenkurian (CGRTTA, Tsr) 11-4, 11-6, 12-14, 5-11, 12-10; Tisha bt Edwina Edward (SN Trust, KLM) 11-8, 3-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-8. Doubles Final: Tia Mundenkurian & Tisha Munadankurian bt Pranati Nair & Maria Cicly Joshy 11-8, 9-11, 11-8. Girls Under 17 Singles Final: Edwina Edward (SN Trust, Klm) bt Tia Mundankurian CGRTTA, Tsr) 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-9). Doubles final: Helen Nijo & Ann Seby bt Tia & Tisha Mundenkurian 12-10, 14-12. Mixed doubles, final: Amir Aftab & Seraha Jacob bt Renjith Benny & Pranati Nair 8-11, 11-8, 11-8.

