



Blaine, Minnesota (Sunday July 9, 2023) Real monarchs (6-9-2, 21 points, 11th in West) defeated Minnesota United 2 on the road for their fifth road win of the season, elevating themselves to a road record of 5W-4L-0D to date during the 2023 campaign. Both Real Monarchs and Minnesota United FC 2 looked dangerous in the opening minutes of the game, taking advantage of the others’ mistakes. Multiple players fired dangerous attempts towards goal with a total of four shots being shared between the two sides within the first ten minutes. In the 19th minute it looked like Minnesota would score first when Cameron Dunbar fired a shot on target, but Fernando Delgado was there to save when the Real Salt Lake Academy product came off his line to block the shot. As the first half progressed, Minnesota United put more and more pressure on the Monarchs’ rear, forcing multiple fouls that led to six shots into the penalty area for the Loons within the first 25 minutes of the game. After Delgado cleared the ball in the 25th minute, Dunbar had a clear view of goal and quickly fired towards the near post. Determined to right his mistake, Delgado quickly recovered and collapsed to make another stop to keep the score at zero. As the first half drew to a close, Real Monarchs then went on to be awarded a penalty Julian Vazquez was pushed to the ground in the Loons penalty area by Mikael Marqus in the 36th minute. 2023 MLS SuperDraft pick Elijah Paul stepped to goal to take the penalty kick and flicked the ball past a diving Alec Smir, thwarting Minnesota United’s chance to claim their fourth shutout in a row and handing the Real Monarchs the 1–0 lead just before halftime. Real Monarchs immediately found the back of the net at the start of the second half in the 46th minute. Damn Alexander got a clear view of the front of the goal for a shot on target, but the first attempt was knocked away by Smir. However, the goalkeeper’s deflection would go into the penalty area and an incoming Iskenderian was able to recover the ball and shoot a shout into the top corner as the Monarchs took the 2–0 lead. In the 55th minute, Minnesota’s Dubar found himself in another dangerous area in the penalty area for a shot inside the box, but a composed Delgado made another great save. Despite leading by two goals, it was clear that Real Monarchs were adamant about extending their lead. In the 73rd minute Bertin Jacquesson only had the keeper to beat, but couldn’t get his shot around Smir, who wall-blocked and blocked the shot. Vazquez collected the blocked shot for another potential opportunity, but the danger was quickly removed by the Minnesota United 2 backline. As time began to pass, the Monarchs began playing defensive football with possessions and tactical clearances, leaving Minnesota unable to create chances create in the last third. At the final whistle, the Real Monarchs managed to claim a 2–0 road victory thanks to an excellent performance from the team’s rear. NEXT ONE: The Real Monarchs will return home to Zions Bank Stadium for their next two games, the first on Friday, July 14 against rivals Colorado Rapids 2. The Monarchs shared a pair of games against the Rapids during MLS NEXT Pro’s 2022 inaugural season as the Monarchs claimed victory at home, but was unable to capitalize on the road against the lesser side of the Rockies. Following Friday’s rivalry game, the Monarchs will face Houston Dynamo 2 on Friday, July 28 to close out the month. True Kings (4-3-3): Ferdinand Dun; Gennaro Nigro, Gabriel Oksanen, Kurowskybob Pierre, Delentz Pierre; Darn Iskenderian (88 points), Moses Neyman, Jude Wellings (Griffin Dillon 68); Bertin Jacquesson, Elijah Paul, Julian Vazquez (86) Subs not used: Blake Kelly, Omar Alba, Dominic Berrios Minnesota United 2 (4-3-3): Alec Smith; Michael Marks (Charles Leatherman 67), CC Uche, Geremy Rhodes, John Mosquera; Rory ODriscoll (Cage Romanchy Jr. 81), Cedric Gbo (Molik Khan 46), Zaydan Bello; Cameron Dunbar, Cameron Lacey (Cooper Lijewski 81), Diogo Pacheco (Alisa Randell 81) Subs not used: Nick Richardson, Carlos Leatherman, Jack Roach, Britton Fischer, Jason Ramos Summary stats: SLC/MNUFC2Shots: 13 / 14 MNUFC2: Diogo Pacheco (careful) 40 SLC: Kurowskybob Pierre (caution) 43 SLC: Jude Wellings (Caution) 45 MNUFC2: Cameron Dunbar (cautious) 45+4 SLC: Bertin Jacquesson (caution) 48 MNUFC2: Juan Mosquera (careful) 48 SLC: Julian Vazquez (Caution) 73 SLC: Moses Neyman (Caution) 79 SLC: Griffin Dillon (warning 90+1

