USC Mens Golf selects Mark Hankins to lead Trojans





Men’s Golf | July 09, 2023 LOS ANGELES The USC men’s golf program has hired Mark Hankins to serve as the Trojans’ next head coach, interim athletics executive administrator Dr. Denise Kwok announced on Sunday 9 July. “We are thrilled to welcome Mark Hankins to the Trojan family,” said Dr. Kwok. “He is a proven winner on the course and a respected leader in the game and throughout the golfing community. Mark brings a wealth of experience in both developing individual student-athletes for success on the course and as the architect of successful programs He is familiar with the Big Ten landscape and is driven to lead our Trojans to both conventions and national championships.” Hankins said, “I want to thank Dr. Kwok, Paul Perrier and the leadership of USC for the opportunity to lead Trojan Men’s Golf into the future… and young men that the entire USC community can be proud of.” Hankins comes to Troy from the University of Missouri, where he served as co-head coach of the Tigers’ men’s program for the past two years (2021-23). In his first season on the staff, he helped lead Missouri to four tournament team titles and two individual titles, a program-best finish at the SEC Championship and a milestone at the NCAA Championship Regionals. Under his leadership, Missouri finished fifth in stroke play at the SEC Championship, a program best, and advanced to match play both years. The Tigers went on to earn their first back-to-back NCAA Championship Regional Qualifier in program history, marking Mizzou’s 15th appearance in the NCAA Championship. Hankins’ decorated career spans 20 seasons as head coach, with stops at Nebraska (2018-21), Iowa (2007-14), Michigan State (1999-07), and Texas-Arlington (1997-99). He has led his squads to 13 NCAA Championship Regional appearances with four trips to the NCAA Championship Final. His teams have earned more than 30 NCAA DI tournament team titles during his career, and he has developed five PING All-Americans and coached 21 All-Big Ten Conference honors. He is a two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year pick, earning the recognition in both 2005 and 2007 while at Michigan State. In his first season with Nebraska, Hankins led the 2019 Huskers to their best-ever finish at the Big Ten Conference Championship. He also recorded two fourth-place finishes at the Big Ten match play championships (2019, 2020), both tying school history. Prior to his time in Lincoln, Hankins built Iowa into a Top-25 powerhouse, earning 11 tournament titles and six straight NCAAChampionship Regional appearances in seven campaigns. At Iowa, he coached three All-Americans, 16 All-Midwest Region selections, 11 first-team All-Big Ten honorees, and seven Academic All-Americans. Under Hankins, the Hawkeyes even finished in 10th place at the NCAA Championship Finals. Before moving to Iowa, Hankins revolutionized Michigan State’s golf program in his eight years at East Lansing (1999-2007), a span that resulted in two Big Ten Conference team championships (2005, 2007). A two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year with the Spartans, Hankins led Michigan State to five NCAA Championship Regional appearances and 11 tournament titles. Outside of the golf course, Hankins has served in athletic directorships and served on the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee (2016-20). He also served as President and Vice President of the Golf Coaches Association of America for eight years (2006-2014). In 2007, he was named head golf coach for Team USA at the World University Games in Bangkok, Thailand. Hankins is a two-time graduate of Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Master of Business Administration. As a student-athlete, he won first-team All-Conference honors his senior season, GCAA Academic All-America honors and was a three-time Iowa State Academic All-Conference performer. For more information on the USC men’s golf program, visit USCtrojans.com.

