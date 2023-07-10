Roberts-Smith, Berejiklian and… the Australian cricket team





“Know all Ron’s” long defense of Ben Robert Smith met nods of agreement, encouraging him to pause, stretch his back, and deepen his voice. ‘So there you go…let’s call it what it is…tall poppy syndrome…that guy won a Victoria Cross…so of course he’s innocent. I will stand behind Ben Roberts-Smith.” “Hear hear” all around and Mick took a sip from his schooner: “You’re perfect as usual, Ron. Let’s drink to that.” Four schooners froze in mid-air, and four gazes focused on Bazza’s still glass. Bazza broke the silence by clearing his throat: “No… The guy wasn’t even on trial. In fact, it was a defamation suit that he filed and it failed miserably. It took 110 days and a judgment of 736 pages. It gets summed up and thrown around in a media frenzy and we all become instant experts. An awkward silence before “know everything Ron” leaned in: ‘So you’re against a war hero, Bazza? Damn disappointing!” Some audible “tut… tuts” urged “know all Ron”. “The system is wrong. The same goes for the ICAC finding about poor people Gladys Berejiklian…” Nodding in agreement and the conversation turned animated about the former prime minister. Her performance during the wildfires and COVID-19 lockdowns has been praised and her boyfriend choice identified as her only flaw. Mick continued the conversation, fixing Bazza’s gaze: “Well…let’s raise a glass to Gladys’s innocence.” Bazza again refused and Mick’s face turned red: No… Mike. Again, it’s a 700-page ruling after months of consideration of evidence that we’re only getting a glimpse of… I mean, what’s the point of a court system based on precedent, hopefully well-considered law, law of appeal, and highly trained legal minds or an ICAC with extensive investigative powers to find evidence if it is overruled by four schooners of public opinion? Why bother with the new The National Anti-Corruption Commission when all the expertise is in the front bar of this pub? It took a long time for Mick to take a deep breath through gritted teeth. “Ahhh…let’s talk about the second Ashes test at Lords and Alex Carey’s stumping of Jonny Bairstow…Unless you have a different opinion, Bazza?” Bazza leaned back to take in the four cans, took a sip from his schooner and smiled. “Same principle, Mick. The umpires were best qualified to enforce the rules of the game rather than the gin-soaked mob in the Lord’s Long Room. The same rule applies whether Alex Carey knocks the braces off from about ten feet from behind the stumps… why?’ Mick let out a deep sigh. “Ahhhh… finally something we can all drink to… the Australian cricket team.” John Longhurst is a former industrial advocate and political consultant. He currently works as an English and History teacher on the South Coast of NSW. Related articles Support Independent Journalism Subscribe to IA.

