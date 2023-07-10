Gators trending for Fletcher Westphal





Florida football recruiting has a lot of talent in their 2024 recruiting class, but one position they need to work on a bit is the offensive line. The good news for the Gators is that they are trending for one of the top 20 O-linemen in the country who will announce his commitment tomorrow. Fletcher Westfal from Leesburg, Virginia will announce its decision tomorrow morning at 11:45 am ET, and the Gators have emerged as the lead in its recruiting. Fletcher would be a huge (literally) addition to the Class of 2024. Florida football recruiting: time for another blue chip? Westphal, as we mentioned, would be another outstanding player for the Gators and a great addition to their already impressive 2024 recruiting class. According to On3’s Industry Rankings, Fletcher is the 259th best player in the country, the 19th best OL in class, and the 5th best player from Virginia. He’s also just a gigantic human being, standing at 6’7”-295, but he still has very fast feet and can dip at his hips to chase defenders away. He made an official visit to Gainesville the weekend of June 16, but even after his trip, the Clemson Tigers were still considered the favorite in his draft. That was still the case until earlier today when Kieth Niebuhr made a prediction on On3 for the Gators to land the talented OT instead. Now the Gators are the favorite to land Fletcher according to On3’s RPM, with a 40.7% chance compared to Clemson’s 34.6%. Right now it’s a two-man race between the Gators and the Tigers, but will the Gators be able to pull Westphal away from Dabo and Clemson? After everything he’s done in this recruiting cycle, it’s hard to doubt Billy Napier and his ability to close in on elite targets. If the Gators can pull this off and land Westphal, it would be another big recruiting win for Napier and would further strengthen the 2024 class.

