Tennis fan gets ‘most Wimbledon warning ever’ for disturbing players during match | Tennis | Sport





A tennis fan received the most Wimbledon warning ever after being asked not to open a champagne bottle during Mirra Andreeva’s third-round showdown with Anastasia Potapova on Sunday. Andreeva, who is only 16 years old, stunned the world number 23 by booking her place in the fourth round of the tournament.

Fans at Wimbledon were clearly in a happy mood on Sunday as the first week of the tournament came to a close, watching as Potapova opened the serve at the start of the match. And after only one run of the game had been played, umpire John Blom made a rather unusual announcement to the crowd. Ladies and gentlemen, please, if you open a bottle of champagne, don’t, because the players are about to serve, he said. Fans in the crowd were amused by the announcement, with laughter on the track. And the BBC commentator chuckled as she said: “That’s the most Wimbledon warning I’ve ever heard.” Andreeva was in inspired form throughout the game as she defeated her more experienced opponent 6-2, 7-5. And after being asked if she could match Emma Raducanu by winning a Grand Slam as a teenager, she replied, I try not to think about it. I think it will bother me, all those thoughts.

I just try to play every match and don’t think about how far I am or what round I’m playing, who I’m playing against. I just try to play every point. Doesn’t matter who. Doesn’t matter which round. I’m just playing my game. I don’t change anything mentally, tennis technically. I’m just playing. Andreeva, who is ranked No. 102 in the world, is now set to face American Madison Keys in the last 16. But she may need to learn to control her emotions effectively after repeatedly punching herself in the thigh after the losing a match. Sunday in the second set.

Andreeva has received a lot of attention for her achievements at the All England Club. And earlier this week, former British star Annabel Croft said: She’s really, really exciting. It’s amazing how every year someone shows up and breaks through and everyone starts talking about it. You know, she’s so young and already incredibly successful. Already ranked 102nd in the world, she qualified quite effortlessly here – dropping just one set in qualifying. And she’s so petite. I mean she doesn’t look like a big physique, she looks like 16, so I think there’s a big development with her body, but she’s very crafty. She doesn’t have much strength, but she has a great tennis brain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1789203/Tennis-fan-Wimbledon-warning-Mirra-Andreeva The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos