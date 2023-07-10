Crowded Fold, Salary Cap Gymnastics

The Pittsburgh Penguins and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas are now eight days away from the height of the Erik Karlsson talk, but it hasn’t abated. Our Pittsburgh Hockey Now Q&A had so many entries that we’re taking a second bite out of the apple.

The Karlsson trade hasn’t dropped, and it certainly isn’t imminent, meaning Dubas will focus on other Penguins trades, changes, or moves leading up to the 2023-24 NHL season.

According to our friends at PuckPedia.com, the Penguins have 22 players on the NHL roster and are $1.5 million above the salary cap. The overshoot includes three goalkeepers, so the actual cap situation is about $500,000 over the 20-place cap, which only includes six defenders.

Oddly enough, Dubas claimed that the Penguins’ internal projects put them under wraps. Exactly how that would happen is a matter of guesswork.

What other moves do you think Dubas has in mind? We all know about EK, but I am more

curious about anything else under the radar (trading an LHD, shaking up the top 6, etc.)? It certainly didn’t sound like he’s nearly done, regardless of what happens with EK Sports fan (@sports______fan) July 6, 2023

The Penguins could use a little more offense in the bottom six. They can also upgrade the defense in different ways. Despite the stats claiming the Penguins had an offensive blue line in the second half of the season, the Penguins’ blue line was average. The near-leading number of leads dropped is a testament to many things, including the Penguins defender.

The Penguins’ trade chatter around Karlsson and Matt Grzelcyck indicates that Dubas is seeking more authentic offense and speed for the defending corps. Dubas hasn’t wrong-footed us yet, so we’ll take it at face value that Jeff Petry is “an important part” of next season.

By elimination, unless a good deal comes along that includes Petry, circle PO Joseph, Marcus Pettersson, and Jan Rutta as possible sacrifices. Pettersson’s and Rutta’s salaries make them easier to deal with.

If I had to guess, if there’s a significant trade, I’d put my chips there.

If you had to make an educated guess, how will the Penns get below the salary cap before the season starts? Logan Krienke (@logankrienke) July 6, 2023

Q2. The pens are now about 1.6 million over the cap. To sign O’Conner it costs 800-900k. That would put them around 2 million with a little pillow. If no one takes any of the bad contracts, who are they sacrificing? Keith Thomas (@KTomas57) July 6, 2023

I think a trade is necessary. After demoting Alex Nedeljkovic to the WBS Penguins, they need to find another 500,000 and another million or so to sign Drew O’Connor.

I wonder if O’Connor will be wrapped in a deal as his World Cup performances, combined with his power forward awakening later last season, could make him attractive.

Keep in mind Dubas didn’t say he wouldn’t buy out Mikael Granlund, he said he doesn’t like buyouts, and they are a last resort. Dubas could work all month and then use O’Connor’s arbitrage for the second buyout period if Dubas thinks he has no other options.

Pittsburgh is a small city and it seems to be no secret that Jeff Carter bought a house here, so he would have no reason to accept a trade.

The options are limited. I don’t think Bryan Rust is on the trading block, nor do I think Jake Guentzel is likely to be part of a trade.

Do you think the Penns have any chance of winning the Cup by adding Karlsson? If they don’t then why would they consider bringing in a 33 year old with an 11.5 million Cap hit for another 4 years and further sabotaging any opportunity not to go off a cliff like Detroit did ? Terry Butler (@TerryBu33626904) July 6, 2023

No, I don’t. However, I believe Dubas views such an acquisition as a major step forward for the roster that would see them as contenders for several years to come.

I think Dubas would be well advised to continue down the slow path, but he’s a pretty sharp dude. This was intriguing to say the least.

Who do you think will be backup for Jarry Matthew Marynchak (@MMarynchak) July 6, 2023

Nedeljkovic gets the chance to participate. I think that’s the point for him in camp – DeSmith has had a bad start the past two seasons. Making DeSmith uncomfortable isn’t a bad thing, and I think he’s a better goalkeeper.

