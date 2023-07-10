Cricket-Australia’s Warner in spotlight as Cummins says all options on table | The mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) David Warners’ hopes of choosing his way out of international cricket have been dampened after the Australian openers failed twice in defeat to England at Headingley and Mitchell Marsh’s successful return to the side. With all-rounder Cameron Green expected to be fit for the fourth Ashes test at Old Trafford, Warner could be squeezed out if selectors opt to keep Marsh after his glittering century in the first innings of Australia’s three-wicket defeat. Warner managed to score five runs at Headingley, reducing his run average to 23.5. He was dismissed in both innings by nemesis Stuart Broad via nicks to the slips. The left-hander has now been swiftly removed by England 17 times in his career, leading media pundits in Australia to question whether he is worth the risk of holding even with England 2-1 ahead in the five Test series. The main issue is you’re stuck with Warner, you’ve given him every chance, and (Stuart) Broads still has his number, former Australia captain Michael Clarke said on Sky Sports Radio of his ex-teammate. The first thing to think about is: is David Warner’s time over? Warner has laid out his ideal retirement plans, announcing earlier on the tour that he hopes the home summer showdown between Sydney and Pakistan will become his swan song in test cricket. Australian captain Pat Cummins refused to endorse Warner’s place in the squad for Old Trafford, saying it would be difficult to drop Marsh. You keep all options open, Cummins told reporters. We’ve got nine or ten days now, we’re taking a deep breath, we’re going away for a few days. But you know, everybody’s coming back into it, Greeny should be fit for Manchester, Josh (Hazlewood) will be back there too. We should have a full roster. Australia could promote Travis Head to open in Warner’s place to make room for Greens’ recording along with Marsh. Head successfully opened the at bat on the recent tour of India when Warner was ruled out injured halfway through. However, Marsh said he saw no room for two all-rounders in the Australian 11. I don’t think there is, he said. It is important for (Green) to be on our side. We have seen in recent years how important he is to our side. Well, just wait. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Peter Rutherford)

