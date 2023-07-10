Ex-Northwest player says coach Pat Fitzgerald “failed” by not stopping hazing

A former Northwest football player who came forward with allegations of widespread hazing within the program spoke to college president Michael Schill on Sunday, who is considering tougher discipline for coach Pat Fitzgerald.

The former player, who spoke to ESPN on condition of anonymity, said he told Schill about the hazing he witnessed and experienced at Northwestern, which he said was largely sexualized. Schill had said in a letter sent late Saturday to the Northwestern community that he will review the two-week suspension Fitzgerald received Friday following a university-commissioned investigation into the hazing allegations.

“Fitz definitely knew about hazing on this program,” the former player told ESPN. Fitz absolutely failed by not intervening. Fitz knew it, and he should have made it stop; and if he really didn’t know, he shouldn’t be the head coach. Anyway, he shouldn’t be the head coach, because he is not guarding and protecting the safety and welfare of student-athletes.”

Fitzgerald, the team’s coach since 2006 and a decorated former Northwestern player, said in a statement Friday that he had no knowledge of hazing practices within the program. The university’s investigation, led by attorney Maggie Hickey and firm ArentFox Schiff, found that while the former player’s allegations were “largely supported by the evidence,” the coaches knew nothing about the ongoing hazing — though they had the option to detect and report problematic behavior. . The school has not released any specific findings.

Northwestern players released a statement on Saturday supporting Fitzgerald, saying he had no knowledge of the alleged incidents and that the former player’s allegations were “exaggerated and distorted.”

The former player said on Sunday that Schill was “extremely receptive” to his hazing stories within the program and offered him resources to deal with the trauma.

A current Northwestern player, who wished to remain anonymous, also told ESPN on Sunday that the former player, whose hazing investigations began in late 2022, informed him of a detailed plan with the sole purpose of eliminating Fitzgerald. The current player on Sunday recounted a conversation he said he had with the former player early this year to Northwestern executives and other influential university figures.

“He kept emphasizing, ‘Yeah, I’ll be fine. I’m just trying to fire Coach Fitz,'” the current player told ESPN. “I don’t think he ever admitted that what he’s saying isn’t true. It was like, ‘I could embellish or exaggerate to get Coach Fitz fired.’ He said his only goal was to see Coach Fitz rot in prison.

“The truth is none of that has happened in our dressing room.”

The current player said the former player had told him he would make detailed allegations public if the university’s investigation did not result in Fitzgerald’s firing and referred to the 2021 situation involving athletic director Mike Polisky, who was held for nine days resigned after his promotion under pressure from the media and the public. . Polisky had been named as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by a former Northwest cheerleader.

“He thought he could do the same with Coach Fitz, if he went to The Daily Northwestern and made it public,” the current player said.

When told about the current player’s account, the former player said he “definitely wanted to take action to get Fitz out of the program,” but that he had other goals.

“I want to shed light on this horrific, illegal behavior,” said the former player. “I wanted illegal behavior out of the program. This is an absolutely barbaric and egregious culture that ultimately rests on the shoulders of the head coach.”

The former player told ESPN that hazing was staged and widespread on Northwestern’s program, often led by a group of older players dubbed the “Shrek gang.” The group conducted a hazing activity called “running,” usually against freshmen or younger players who had made mistakes in practice, he said. According to the former player, older players wearing masks would restrain the victim in a dark locker room and engage in sexual behavior. The former player said he was “run” as a freshman.

“They have been held against their will by numerous upper-class men in masks and forcibly hunched dry in a dark room,” the former player said. “This is Title IX stuff. This is sexual assault and assault. I don’t know why the university is not disclosing the details.”

The former player said Fitzgerald signaled during practice that players should be added to “Shrek’s list”. He said he had seen Fitzgerald file the motion at least five times since the 2020 season.

“He smiled menacingly at the person who messed up while at the same time clapping his hands over his head in the specific way, that is, our head coach communicating that this person did something wrong and should be put on the list and dealt with accordingly The vast majority of the team would then participate, following Fitz,” said the former player.

The current player told ESPN that the team starts practices with slow claps, but has never seen Fitzgerald clap as a signal.

The former player said names would be added to a whiteboard in the locker room and the “running” would then take place at certain times of the year, including Thanksgiving and Christmas. The former player sent ESPN a photo of a whiteboard, headlined “SHREK’S LIST” and listed players’ names, as well as bulleted items including “naked slingshot,” “naked bear crawling,” “naked [center-quarterback] exchange” and “naked pass rush.”

“That was in the middle of the dressing room in front of all eyes during my entire time in the program,” said the former player. “I will say with 100 percent certainty that every single person who has ever come into this program between 2020 and now has seen [the whiteboard]. Every player on this program from 2020 to 2023 knows what Shrek is and knows about the hazing that is occurring.”

Northwestern’s current player told ESPN that he had never heard of “Shrek’s list” and had never seen the whiteboard in the locker room. He added that Fitzgerald stays out of the locker room and tells players it’s theirs.

The former player outlined other instances of hazing that required players to perform naked acts in the locker room, including mimicking the center quarterback exchange in football games. He cited the “car wash” in which naked linemen soaped their bodies and blocked access to team showers. He also described the “Gatorade shake challenge”, where three freshmen were forced to drink as many Gatorade shakes as possible in 10 minutes.

“I’ve never seen anyone who didn’t throw up violently during or after the challenge,” said the former player. “I’ve seen freshmen getting sick of this tradition for several days after the event.”

Another former player who played early in Fitzgerald’s tenure told ESPN that he saw both the “Gatorade shake challenge” and the “car wash.” The second former player mentioned other incidents where players were forced to do naked pullups and other things in a gym during preseason camp in Wisconsin.

“Did I feel comfortable? Not really. But did I feel I had a choice? No,” said the other former player. “Some people liked it, while other people thought it wasn’t a cool experience. It was very traumatic. In that sense, it does point to a culture because there’s a fine line, is this team bonding, building, or is this hazing? “

The whistleblower said he spoke to other former Northwestern players who ended their careers before he joined the program and saw the same hazing practices.

The former player also said Northwestern’s assistant coaches were negligent about the hazing. He said he witnessed several instances where his position coach was asked about “Shrek,” after which the coach “raised his hands and said, ‘Stop talking.’ I don’t want to know about it.’ “

The current player, who shared the same position room as the former player, said “Shrek” was never brought up in meetings.

Asked about Saturday’s statement from the team refuting his allegations, the former player told ESPN: “Obviously people are coming out and publicly supporting Fitz and publicly opposing hazing, but of course there would be this reaction because the Most individuals within this program are perpetrators or bystanders.”