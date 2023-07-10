Svitolina surpasses Azarenka in fourth round Wimbledon thriller

Against a player she had never beaten before, Elina Svitolina recorded a thrilling come-from-behind victory by the narrowest margin on Sunday to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the second time in her career.

In a meeting between the last two mothers remaining in singles (out of six), Svitolina defeated No. 19 seed Victoria Azarenka 2–6, 6–4, 7–6[9] in a 2 hour 46 minute comeback thriller.

The win was Svitolina’s first career victory over Azarenka in six tries, and she had to work hard. Svitolina trailed former Azarenka 6–2, 2–0 by a set and a break, then held off a comeback from Azarenka in the third set before cracking the match tiebreak.

Next time: In the quarter-finals, Svitolina will take on the world No. 1 Iga Swiatek for the first time since returning to action after years of maternity leave. Swiatek won their only previous encounter, in the 2021 Rome quarter-finals on clay 6-2, 7-5.

Words from the victor:“When I was 0-2 down I felt really bad because I didn’t show up for the game just to play like that,” Svitolina said after her win over Azarenka. “I was really angry about that. I told myself I have to fight. I have to give everything here.

“Then I slowly came back into the game eventually. Yeah, this mentality really pushed me through because I don’t have the right to complain, you know, in this situation. I just had to go out there and fight.

“It’s a new chapter for me. I want to bring something new. So far it’s working well. If something wasn’t right, I’d probably do something else. So far the balance [has] been fine, and the results confirm this.”

10 – Since 2015, the year Elina Svitolina reached her 1st Grand Slam QF, the Ukrainian is one of four players to appear in more than 10 QFs in such events, along with Serena Williams (16), Simona Halep (13) and Karolina Pliskova (11). Commendable. #Wimbledon | @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/NGkM21YNHP OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 9, 2023

A wildcard winner: Svitolina becomes the first wild card to reach the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam event since Sabine Lisicki’s Wimbledon semifinal in 2011. Svitolina is also only the third player in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals as a wild card, along with Zheng Ji. in 2008 and Lisicki.

Former world No. 3 Svitolina is one win away from matching her career-best performance at Wimbledon. She reached her first career Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon in 2019, where she fell to eventual champion Simona Halep.

Comeback rolls on: Svitolina’s return from maternity leave continues in full swing. After the birth of daughter Ska in October 2022, Svitolina returned to tour in April.

Svitolina’s comeback clicked into place with a title run in Strasbourg, where she became the fourth-lowest seeded player to win a singles title at No. 508. She went on to place a quarterfinal at Roland Garros and has now reached the quarterfinals at her first two Grand Slam events since returning to tour.

It is the first time that Svitolina has reached the quarterfinals at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year. This is also the first time she has reached consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals since supporting her semifinal at Wimbledon in 2019 with a run-up to the semifinals of the 2019 US Open.

Key moments:Azarenka was in charge of the first set, winning all of her seven net points and never dropping her serve. An early service break pushed Azarenka to a 2–0 lead in the second set.

However, Svitolina quickly pulled away to 2-2 as she started firing down the field more often. Svitolina saw four break points cleared at 4-3, but at 5-4 she had two more chances and converted her second set point with a powerful down-the-line groundstroke.

Svitolina saw a 3-0 lead slip away in the third set as Azarenka stayed with the unseeded player with excellent serves. But Svitolina also had routine service games during the second half of the set, and they went to the deciding 10-point match tiebreak.

The tiebreak was a representation of the game as a whole, with the lead often changing hands through 7–7. Svitolina hit an incredible passing winner to take the lead 8-7, but Azarenka countered for 8-8 after a forehand down the line kissed the touchline, creating a forecourt winner.

Azarenka played an almost identical game to save Svitolina’s first match point at 9-8. However, a drop shot from Svitolina at the end of another intense rally forced an Azarenka foul to lead to a second match point at 10-9, this time on service from Svitolina.

Being in control of the serve made all the difference, as Svitolina fired her eighth ace to round out the win.