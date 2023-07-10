Mp junior women’s hockey team records first national championship victory, beating Jharkhand 1-0 | Bhopal News







In the last match, both teams showed extreme determination and determination to win the title, but Hockey Madhya Pradesh managed to beat Hockey Jharkhand 1-0 in a closely contested encounter. Gurmail Kaur (22) scored the only goal for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

The sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia congratulated the teams and said the glory of hockey is back in the state.

Madhya Pradesh made history after winning junior national championships in both the men’s and women’s categories. The men’s team had won the junior national title last month. Madhya Pradesh defeated Chandigarh 4-2 to win the 13th Junior Men National Hockey Championship in Birsa Munda Hockey stadium on June 23.

Interestingly, in both categories, most players came from sports department-run MP hockey academies.

Once upon a time, Bhopal was known as the hockey nursery. We brought the same glory back, which is historic. Now MP has become the hockey nursery. I congratulate both the male and female team players of MP and the coaches of both teams. Same Vader, Head Coach of MP Men’s Hockey Academy and Paramjeet Singh, Head Coach of MP Women’s Academy have made us proud. Their contribution will be long remembered, Scindia said.

Notably, the sports department runs the men’s hockey academy in Bhopal, while the women’s team hockey academy is in Gwalior. Both are residential academies with world-class facilities. The women’s hockey academy has produced several national and international players in recent years.

game moving forward. The players are now preparing for the upcoming National Games.

