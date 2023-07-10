Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal lead the Indian table tennis team lead





The Indian table tennis team is currently gearing up for the upcoming 2023 Asian Games. The Table Tennis Federation of India has announced the squads and boast some serious talent. Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal will lead the women’s and men’s teams respectively in their quest for glory at the Asian Games. These two veterans of the sport will be crucial to India’s campaign at the mega event. The Indian team made history when they were last at the Asian Games. They won their first ever medals in the event. Sharath Kamal won the bronze medal in men’s doubles along with another third-place finish with Manika Batra in mixed doubles. This performance sparked hope for the future of Indian table tennis. The team combination has been handled very carefully, with the Asian Games 2023 in sight. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will team up with Batra for mixed doubles. In addition to Sharath Kamal, he will also compete in men’s doubles. Manika will lead the women’s squad with Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee and Diya Chitale alongside her. In women’s doubles, Sutirtha and Ayhika will show their prowess. Batra and Akula will perform in the women’s singles. Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian table tennis squad The complete roster of Indian table tennis players at Asian Games 2023: Men’s Singles: Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Women’s Singles: Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula Men’s Doubles: Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manav Thakar/Manush Shah Women’s Doubles: Sutirta Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale Mixed Doubles: Manika Batra/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sreeja Akula/Harmeet Desai India will participate in the 2023 Asian Table Tennis Championships in the Republic of Korea from September 3-10 with the same squad.



