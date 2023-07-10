Crickets spiritual pitch – The Hindu BusinessLine





Cricket is perhaps the only sport where a player can be called a cheat for merely abiding by the rules of the game. Matters came to a head last week during the second Test of the ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia. During the pulsating final day of the Test, as England launched a spirited chase on a formidable target, quick-thinking Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey ran out England batsman Jonny Bairstow, who had accidentally run out of his crease thinking the ball was dead used to be. The decision was referred to the third umpire who eliminated Bairstow. Then all hell broke loose, the England team accused the Australian team of sullying the spirit of the game. The crowd started calling the Australian players cheats and even the grandees in the Lords Long Room joined in the fun and games by barracking the Australian players as they returned to the pavilion. Not to be outdone, even the prime ministers of the two nations weighed in with their thoughts on this spiritual issue. But the peculiar conundrum of crickets is that sometimes the rules conflict with the spirit of the game. So just following the rules is not enough, keeping the spirit up is often considered more important. But what exactly is this ghost? It seems more like an emotion or a feeling than something that can be laid down in the rule book. Also, that this spirit seems to favor the batter most of the time points to the unfairness of it all. A non-striker who leaves the crease and gains a few yards before the bowler delivers the ball is not considered to be against the spirit of the game. But the bowler running him out without warning is definitely against the spirit. That which is taken as spirit of the game, often dictated by Lords, adds a geopolitical tinge to the issue. But given the fans’ religious passion for Cricket, these spiritual debates are as nourishing to their souls as a delicious cover drive! PART Copy link

