Major recruiting begins early for 2027 QB Trae Taylor
For Tra Taylor the college recruiting process really began before his high school career.
The 2027 Illinois quarterback will walk into Carmel Catholic High School with offers from Michigan, Maryland, UNLV, Marshall and Central Michigan already in hand.
“It’s definitely a blessing,” Taylor told Irish Sports Daily. “It’s something I’ve worked hard for almost my whole life. People think there’s a lot of pressure on me, but it’s really not because I’m doing something I enjoy doing and now schools are asking me to come to them. It’s fun for sure.”
Notre Dame was one of Taylor’s camp stops last month.
“It was really good,” he says of his experience in South Bend. “It was a fast pace. The coaches were really nice. I met the quarterback coach for the first time. They’ve already seen me at this mega camp I’ve been to. It was a lot of fun. Definitely one of the better camps I’ve been to went this year.”
Taylor enjoyed being coached by first-year Irish quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli.
“I really liked him,” he says. “I thought he knew the game really well. When we were on the field he was super serious. When we were off the field he was joking.
“He was a coach on the pitch. And then a person you could talk to off the pitch. That’s the impression I got from him. I really liked him for my first impression.
The 6-foot, 155-pounder plans to return to South Bend.
“They asked me to come back for a game,” he says. “We will probably do that.
“Next year we will definitely go back to a camp and then go from there, see what happens.”
It’s still early days, but the college scouts clearly see enough potential in the youngster to seriously recruit him now.
“A lot of them tell me they like how smart I am on the field, my accuracy, how I throw my ball deep, but also how I can throw under it,” Taylor says of college coaches. “I am definitely a good double threat. I run when I need to run.
“And just my personality. A lot of people don’t know how to have that personality where you’re on the field right now, you have to be serious, you have to work hard all the time. It may be for fun, but you still have to take it seriously. Then you can relax a bit outside of that field, sit back, but still work when you know you need to.
Taylor says it’s important to him to be a leader both on and off the field.
The up-and-coming ninth-grader has plenty of time before he has to choose a college, but he has an idea of what he’s looking for early on.
“Which will help me succeed in the long run, not just with football. For a lot of people, the max time for a lot of people in the NFL is three years. I can’t get by on three years of NFL salary, so what’s going on outside of me help the field? What am I going to do with that diploma? Which school is going to help me with that.”
