



The sun never sets on the supply chain of English tennis balls. the rackets, having breakfast, and, of course, the players get a lot of attention at England’s annual premier tennis event. But the humble ball batted down the field should probably get more attention: getting it into Novak Djokovic’s hands will require a global effort that includes not only sourcing materials, but also sidestepping diseases such as child labor and climate change. More from Sportico.com Wimbledon uses 55,000 tennis balls a year and draws attention to the sport every year. Like many leisure activities, tennis products have experienced supply chain disruptions over the past three years, S&P Global Market Intelligence analyst Chris Rogers wrote this week in a look at the tennis ball supply chain. While operating conditions in most supply chains have returned to normal tennis supply chains, there are longer term challenges related to sourcing and sustainability. According to Rogers, it will take longer and cost more to get tennis balls into the UK this year. The price of balls (and rackets) is up 42% on John Bulls Island in 2023, with inflation likely to be the main culprit behind the cost increase, according to S&P. The ball supply chain also remains slower than before the pandemic, with S&P data showing UK ball imports lagging behind previous years going back to 2017. Much of the problem stems from the design of the ball itself. The International Tennis Federation stipulates that tennis balls used at Wimbledon and elsewhere must have a mixture of 72% natural rubber and 28% synthetic rubber. Synthetic rubber is made from oil, so relatively easy to get, but not climate-friendly. Meanwhile, natural rubber is primarily an Asian product, with Thailand dominating world tree rubber production and claiming 36% of the global export market, according to S&P. Malaysia, Indonesia and Ivory Coast are other major producers. Natural rubber has its advantages: it comes from trees, which are a renewable resource when managed correctly. But even the natural rubber market has its critics. The US government believes child labor helps produce some of the rubber from Indonesia, Vietnam and Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, the Zoological Society of London says deforestation is happening due to the cutting down of rubber trees and the displacement of other plants into mass rubber trees. And there’s another problem: every time Carlos Alcaraz or Iga Swiatek discards a ball as inferior, it’s unlikely to be recycled. Due to the mixed rubber composition of tennis balls, they almost never do. 300 million tennis balls are made worldwide; In the US alone, 125 million end up in landfills. One possible solution: In the US and France, companies are shredding tennis balls and turning them into rubber flooring. The best of Sportico.com Click here to read the full article.

