Seven announces broadcasting deal with Hockey Australia





Part Tweet Part E-mail Seven has announced a new groundbreaking agreement with Hockey Australia to broadcast the best of the sport on Seven and 7plus. The first two-year agreement means that all internationally sanctioned matches from Australia’s iconic national teams, the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos, as well as every match from the Hockey One League 2023 and 2024 seasons will be shown live and free on 7plus. Lewis Martinmanaging director of Seven Melbourne and head of network sports, said: “Viewers on Channel 7 have long been absorbed by the fast pace, skill and athleticism of elite hockey, particularly when our national teams go for gold in the Olympic and Commonwealth Games. “This new partnership with Hockey Australia allows the public to follow our homegrown stars from the grassroots of the game all the way to the major championships.” Chief Executive Officer of Hockey Australia, David Pryles said the new broadcast deal with such a highly regarded network is a game changer for the sport. “This is an exciting and important day for hockey in Australia as this agreement with the Seven Network will bring greater visibility and exposure to our national teams and the Hockey One League.” “Bringing all Kookaburras and Hockeyroos games to 7plus will expose our world-class teams and athletes to new audiences and make them accessible to more people more often by offering them live and for free.” Pryles added: “The Seven Network has an exceptional track record and reputation for broadcasting sports and we look forward to working closely with them over the next two years.” 7plus is Seven Networks’ free streaming service, connecting to over 13 million active, registered users and distributed across 13 platforms, including all major connected TVs, web, mobile (iOS and Android), and cast (Chromecast and Airplay). The first matches to be shown on 7plus under the new partnership will be the highly anticipated Oceania Cup in Whangarei, New Zealand from August 10-13, 2023. The Oceania Cup sees the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos take on their New Zealand counterparts in a best-of-three series, with the winners automatically qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Oceania Cup Streaming Live and Free, August 10-13 on 7plus

