Tennis fans in macs and under umbrellas line up for Wimbledon’s Mid-Sunday

Tennis fans have donned macs and lined up their umbrellas for Wimbledon as the tournament will host matches on the middle Sunday for only the second year.

Forecasters had warned of heavy rain between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., and then again around noon, on Sunday in the southwest London but conditions have remained relatively dry so far.

According to the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) more than 5,000 people lined up just before 10 a.m.

Hopeful onlookers said they are undeterred by the possibility of showers.

Two people at the front of the line on Sunday, who stood under an umbrella to shelter from a light drizzle, told the PA news agency that rain is not a problem.

Ilaria, 28, and Lorenzo, 31, out Italy, when asked if they were afraid of getting wet, said: No problem. Zero.

The pair are on hand to cheer on Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini.

It’s their first time at Wimbledon and even before the gates opened they said they’ll be back next year.

I think it’s one of the five most beautiful days of our lives, Lorenzo said.

Sara Murphy, 34, and Joseph Murphy, 13, of Liverpool, told PA they were also unaffected by warnings of further rain.

Ms. Murphy said she prepared for the weather as she sat in line under a large black umbrella.

Joseph, when asked if he was concerned about the rain, said he was never advised of possible inclement weather, but denied he had any doubts about attending the tournament as they have secured wristbands for the indoor Center Court.

Asked if they were disappointed that no UK singles players will be competing for the title, Ms Murphy said: We’re only here for Djokovic.

Hopes of a British Wimbledon champion ended on SW19 after no British player made it to Sunday’s fourth round.

Katie Boulter was defeated in the third round on Saturday night by last year’s champion Elena Rybakina.

But Boulter will again play in the second round of the mixed doubles on Sunday, alongside her boyfriend, Australian player Alex De Minaur.

Sunday could also be an awkward encounter as a Ukrainian Elina Svitolina plays Belarusian Viktoria Azarenka.

The Ukrainian previously refused to shake hands with a Belarusian opponent.

Svitolina was defeated at the French Open in June by Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and ran straight past her opponent at the end of the match.

Sabalenka stood by the net waiting for a handshake and a loud boos went out as Svitolina passed her without acknowledging her.

The Ukrainian player had previously urged tennis to focus on the suffering in Ukraine rather than the problems the war is causing within the sport.