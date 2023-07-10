Mallard wins U20 400m title; Benjamin wins 4th consecutive USATF 400m hurdles title





Athletics | July 09, 2023 Christine Mallard won the women’s 400m title on the final day of the USATF U20 Championships and Rai Benjamin won his fourth straight national title in the 400m hurdles on the final day of the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships, both held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. July 9). To qualify to represent the US at the 2023 World Championships in Athletics in Budapest, Hungary, August 19-27, an athlete had to meet the qualifying standard and finish in the top three of an event. To make the U.S. U20 team, an athlete had to finish in the top two of an event to qualify for the 2023 Pan American U20 Athletics Championships to be held August 4-6 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. At the USATF Outdoor Championships: Rai Benjamin (USC, 2019) won the US title in the men’s 400 m hurdles with a meet record time of 46.62, breaking his own record. It was Benjamin’s fourth consecutive US 400m hurdles title.

Dalilah Muhammad (USC, 2012) placed second and Anna Cockrell (USC, 2021) took third in the final of the women’s 400m hurdles, earning both spots on the USA World Championships team. Muhammad had a season best time of 53.53 and Cockrell a season best time of 54.24.

TeeTee Terry (USC, 2021) placed fifth in the final of the women’s 200-meter sprint with a PR of 22.17 (-0.4). Terry reached the final by matching her previous personal best of 22.38 (-0.2) in the semi-final earlier in the day. Caisha Chandler placed fifth in her semifinal and ninth overall with a time of 22.59 (+0.9). Chandler posted the third-fastest time by a USC woman all-time in the 200 meters in USC history yesterday of 22.32 in the heats to advance to the semifinals.

placed fifth in her semifinal and ninth overall with a time of 22.59 (+0.9). Chandler posted the third-fastest time by a USC woman all-time in the 200 meters in USC history yesterday of 22.32 in the heats to advance to the semifinals. Isaiah Jewett placed fourth in the men’s 800m final with a time of 1:47.02. At the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships: freshman Christine M. Mallard won the women’s U20 400m sprint title with a major PR of 50.74. That time moved her from 10 e to third on USC’s all-time 400m list and was just 0.05 seconds off Sanya Richards Ross’ 2002 USATF U20 Championship record of 50.69. Incoming freshman Madison Whyte placed third with a time of 52, 49, which is her personal best.

won the women’s U20 400m sprint title with a major PR of 50.74. That time moved her from 10 to third on USC’s all-time 400m list and was just 0.05 seconds off Sanya Richards Ross’ 2002 USATF U20 Championship record of 50.69. Incoming freshman Madison Whyte placed third with a time of 52, 49, which is her personal best. Incoming freshman Jacob Andrews placed second in the men’s 400m race with a PR of 45.91.

freshman Tamal Myers placed fourth in the final of the men’s 400 meters hurdles with a time of 52.32. He ran his first outdoor race as a Trojan yesterday and set a time of 52.59 to advance to the final in sixth place.

placed fourth in the final of the men’s 400 meters hurdles with a time of 52.32. He ran his first outdoor race as a Trojan yesterday and set a time of 52.59 to advance to the final in sixth place. freshman Max Thomas , who missed the outdoor season after indoor competitions, placed eighth in the men’s 200-meter sprint final with a time of 21.34 (+0.0). Earlier in the day he ran 21.28 (+0.8) to advance to the final in eighth place. # # # # #

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usctrojans.com/news/2023/7/9/track-field-mallard-wins-u20-400m-title-benjamin-wins-4th-consecutive-usatf-400m-hurdles-title.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos