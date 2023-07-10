Blistering Zimbabwean Veteran Leads Run Scorers at Cricket World Cup Qualifier





Sean Williams put on an incredible scoring run for Zimbabwe as he collected the most points during the Cricket World Cup qualifier as Sri Lanka’s openers proved to be crucial to their success.

A red-hot Sean Williams was the leading run-scorer at the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Qualifier after a stunning five-inning stretch that included three centuries and 532 runs.

Sean Williams shoots incredible 174 for hosts Zimbabwe | CWC23 qualification Zimbabwean batsman Sean Williams plundered a huge century to put up a sweeping victory over the USA at the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Williams’ stack of runs put the tournament’s hosts on the brink of an all-important top two finish before dropping their final two matches and viciously missing out on a place at the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup on net run rate. A dominant Sri Lankan claimed one of those two places with much of their success built on the platforms of their opening pair Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne. We take a look at Zimbabwe’s standout and Sri Lanka’s top two, as well as other leading run scorers at the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier: The southpaw put together one of the best scoring streaks of all time to compile the third most runs ever in a five-match ODI streak. Williams amassed 532 runs in Zimbabwe’s first five matches at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier with three centuries and a 91, finishing with another fifty in his 600 runs for an average of 100 at the tournament. The 36-year-old also scored quickly, plundering 13 sixes and 67 boundaries in his seven innings for a devastating 139.21 batting percentage. The rising star of Sri Lanka’s batting line-up impressed with back-to-back centuries late in the tournament, but was just as crucial as the league’s pacemakers made a statement. Nissanka made at least a start in all but one innings to add two fifty-somethings to his ton while being sacked just six times for an average of 69.5.

Pathum Nissanka makes back-to-back hundreds for Sri Lanka | CWC23 qualification Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka continued his hot-streak with a century against the West Indies at the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier The left-handed veteran was the perfect opponent for his younger opening partner, as he may have finally proved he can make an impact in the white-ball format. The 35-year-old scored his maiden ODI century against Ireland, amassing three fifties throughout the tournament to finish with an average of 61.5.

Dimuth Karunaratne in ‘prime form’ after breakthrough ODI ton | CWC23 qualification Opener Dimuth Karunaratne is confident in his own form as he leads Sri Lanka to an impressive start at the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier The young gun crushed two centuries at the tournament, including 106 in the do-or-die clash with the Netherlands, as Scotland eventually snatched a Cricket World Cup spot. McMullen was also among the top-10 wicket takers at the Cricket World Cup and looks an exciting prospect to lead Scotland to bigger podiums for many years to come.

Brandon McMullen century puts one foot on World Cup for Scotland | CWC23 qualification Brandon McMullen hit a stunning century for Scotland against the Netherlands in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier The linchpin of the West Indies white-ball batting line-up increased with important runs and the most sixes in the tournament (16), even as the former powerhouse’s campaign crumbled. Pooran scored only his second century in the format against Nepal and later added an unbeaten 104 against the Netherlands even as hopes of qualifying for the West Indies began to fade.

Nicholas Pooran makes the most of second chance after West Indies injury scare | CWC23 qualification Nicholas Pooran reveals how he overcame a serious injury to find form for the West Indies at the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier The West Indies skipper took the opportunity with a strong start to the tournament, but his efforts with the bat were ultimately in vain during a dismal campaign. Hope scored his 15th ODI barrel in the match against Nepal and now has the fourth most centuries in the format for the West Indies, adding two fifties to finish the tournament with an average of 56.83.

Captain Shai Hope is out to build the next dominant West Indies team | CWC23 qualification West Indies ODI prodigy Shai Hope aims to lead the former champions back to the top starting at the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier The young guns were regular contributors for the Netherlands, reaching a maiden ODI century against Oman, as he made 88 against Zimbabwe in the tournament opener to build his campaign. The 20-year-old also proved to be a skilled sewing machine, claiming six scalps as the Netherlands booked their ticket to India for the Cricket World Cup.

Vikramjit Singh shines with first ODI ton against Oman | CWC23 qualification The all-rounder was again one of the stars of an international tournament, but also one of the most reliable hitters with a lowest score of 31 in seven innings. While Raza’s efforts were not enough to propel Zimbabwe to the Cricket World Cup, his blistering century against eventual qualifiers Netherlands is now the fastest in his side’s ODI history.

Raza beats Zimbabwe’s fastest ever ODI ton | CWC23 qualification Sikandar Raza hit Zimbabwe’s fastest ODI barrel against the Netherlands. The southpaw broke through for a maiden ODI century with 105* against the Netherlands and made a consistent contribution throughout with a lowest score of 21 in seven innings. Aayan averaged 52.5 throughout the tournament as Oman progressed to the Super Six stage with victories over Ireland and the UAE.

Oman stuns Ireland in record pursuit | CWC23 qualification Highlights of Oman’s brilliant victory over Ireland in Bulawayo at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. The captain of the Netherlands led the way to the final Cricket World Cup qualifiers with four half-centuries in Zimbabwe. Edwards was particularly influential as the Netherlands chased ominous goals against the hosts in the tournament opener and later in the West Indies’ Super Over defeat to play a vital role in their progress to the main event in India.

Netherlands and West Indies serve ODI classic | CWC23 qualification Match highlights of the Netherlands and the West Indies collide during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier which was packed with brilliant batting and a record-breaking Super Over

