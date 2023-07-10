DeBrincat went to Detroit; Islanders are once again missing an off-season upgrade





For what feels like too many times to count, the New York Islanders were tied to a high-profile goalscorer during the off-season and again failed to seal the deal. First reported by SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman, Ottawa Senators Plan to Act Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Dominic Cuban, Donovan Sebrangoa conditional first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick the same year. News item: The # Sens have acquired forward Dominik Kubalik, future defenseman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 2024 first-round selection and Detroit’s 2024 fourth-round selection in a trade with @DetroitRedWings in exchange for striker Alex DeBrincat: https://t.co/yOAcnmzBEl pic.twitter.com/x8oPl1oWz8 — Sens communication (@Media_Sens) July 10, 2023 The Islanders were one of the few teams believed to be interested in acquiring the 25-year-old forward as one of the top young scorers in today’s NHL. Last year, DeBrincat scored 27 goals for the Senators and previously scored 40 goals in a season twice. However, with the limited amount of cap space they have, there was no guarantee that the Islanders would be able to afford DeBrincat the kind of contract he desired. According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, DeBrincat, who is a restricted free agent, refused to sign an eight-year extension to stay in Ottawa. In turn, the Senator’s general manager, Pierre Dorion, allowed DeBrincat and his agent, Jeff Jackson, to seek a trade with a preferred team. A native of Farmington Hills, Michigan, DeBrincat will now join the team in his hometown and is expected to sign a four-year extension with an average annual value of $7.875 million per season. Last off-season, the islanders were reportedly interested in taking over Johnny Gaudreau And Nazem Kadri to bolster their attack. Instead, both players signed elsewhere. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nyihockeynow.com/alex-debrincat-trade-islanders-red-wings/

