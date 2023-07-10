Sports Fest to kick off the summer holidays with free activities for all of Coventry City Council





Sports Fest planning is underway as the event returns this month for its 2023 episode.

The free six-day event is back in Broadgate from Tuesday 25th July to Sunday 30th July. As always, Sports Fest offers a wide range of sports and wellness activities suitable for all ages and abilities. Sports Fest falls perfectly into the summer holidays, with activities taking place every day from 10am to 4pm in Coventry city Local sports clubs and organizations will be present at the event, demonstrating their skills and providing opportunities to get involved along with national governing bodies. Cheerleading, judo, rugby, table tennis and target ball are all on the sporting program this week. This year the event is being organized by Coventry City Council in partnership with CV Life. There will also be activities organized by a range of civil society organizations and sports clubs. Councilor Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Health and Sport, said: “Sports Fest is one of the highlights of Coventry’s summer sporting calendar. Last year we celebrated 10 years of Sportfeest and we wouldn’t stop there. “We know that so many love this event and it is suitable for all ages and abilities. And, of course, it’s free, meaning anyone in town can enjoy the event for free. We will be in Broadgate all week so we encourage people to come along, all week if they wish, and enjoy the free activities with us.” Previously held Sports Fest events have attracted thousands of locals and visitors. The 2022 10th anniversary event drew more than 15,000 people in just six days. Every morning there is a quiet hour from 10am – 11am for those who want to enjoy the sports and activities in a quieter environment. Wendy Jackson, Community Engagement Manager, CV Life, said: “CV Life is very excited to be a part of Sports Fest again this year. As always it will be a great event and I hope we get to see lots of happy faces and families enjoy what’s on offer. “Local clubs, groups and organizations will be offering a range of activities for all ages and abilities. We hope that as many people as possible enjoy the week with free activities and that as many people as possible get active outside this summer holiday.” Coventry’s discount programme, Go CV, is also celebrating a special milestone during Sports Fest. More will be announced about this shortly. Keep up to date with the events page and Coventry Sport Facebook, Twitter And Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coventry.gov.uk/news/article/4700/sports-fest-to-kick-off-the-summer-holidays-with-free-activity-for-all The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos