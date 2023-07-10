Contest Summary | MNUFC2 – 0, true monarchs 2





MNUFC2 was shutout 2-0 at home on Sunday-evening by Real Monarchs, the first time the team was shutout this season.

Real Monarchs faced a high-pressure attack from MNUFC2, resulting in dangerous turnovers in the attacking third. It was a night of chance creation for the Twos, but they couldn’t capitalize on their chances.

Midfielder Cameron Dunbar had Minnesota’s two best chances in the first half. In the 11e minute, Dunbar gained control of a Real Monarchs giveaway and fired from long range, just wide of the woodwork. Striker Kameron Lacey created a turnover in the middle of the box with pressure on goalkeeper Fernando Delgado that allowed Dunbar to run on the loose ball. The California native fired a shot that was saved by Delgado in the center of the goal.

In the 35th minute of the game, in an attempt to stop the Real Monarchs counter-attack, defender Mikael Marques conceded a foul in the penalty area. Real Monarchs were awarded a penalty kick. Julian Vazquez converted his shot and put the home team 1-0.

Real Monarchs extended their lead within a minute of the second half. Goalkeeper Alec Smir blocked a shot from Daron Iskenderian, but Iskenderian fired the ball from the volley into the back of the net.

The Twos would continue to create chances throughout the second half, such as Diogo Pacheco, defenseman CC Uche and Kameron Lacey, but were ultimately unable to get on the board to beat the Utah side.

The result is MNUFC2 at 7e place in MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference regular season action with a 6-6-4 record (WLD) and 23 points.

MNUFC2 will return to the National Sports Center Stadium for a game against LAFC2 on Sunday, July 16 at 8:00 PM CT. The match will be streamed on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

GOALS

1-0 SLC Julian Vazquez, unassisted (36)

2-0 SLC Daron Iskenderian, unassisted (46)

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

Attention, MIN Diogo Pacheco (40)

Attention, SLC Kurowskybob Pierre (43)

Attention, SLC Jude Wellings (45)

Attention, MIN Cameron Dunbar (45+4)

Beware, MIN Juan Mosquera (48)

Attention, SLC Bertin Jacquesson (48)

Attention, SLC Julian Vazquez (73)

Attention, SLC Moses Nyeman (79)

Attention, SLC Griffon Dillon (90+1)

Attention, SLC Fernando Delgado (90+3)

REMARKABLE STATISTICS

1 MNUFC Academy defender Alisa Randell made his MNUFC2 debut, entering the game from the bench in the 81st minute.

TEAM LEADERS (updated through July 9)

Goals Diogo Pacheco (7)

Assists Diogo Pacheco (4)

Saves Fred Emmings (31)

Wins Fred Emmings (4)

Interruptions Alec Smir (3)

