Surrey v Nottinghamshire, Lancashire v Essex, and more: county cricket live | County Championship





DIVISION ONE “,”elementId”:”c345731c-ad92-4a96-936e-6a806ee81c11″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Canterbury: Kent 77-5 v Warwickshire “,”elementId”:”aab200c5-f741-4875-9bbb-812fd29efa47″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Blackpool: Lancashire v Essex 12-1 rain “,”elementId”:”87be5da3-61d5-4bd3-a521-cfb333fb5082″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Merchant Taylors School: Middlesex v Northamptonshire 71-2 “,”elementId”:”8235dbcd-2be1-4edf-9294-cb5bbe544d10″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Taunton: Somerset 74-4 v Hampshire “,”elementId”:”438560b5-60ee-43b5-b950-4f3835a8676d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” The Oval Surrey 70-4 v Notts “,”elementId”:”1e88a178-6034-4070-8443-c9b24d5363f9″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” DIVISION TWO “,”elementId”:”4008000f-bf31-4f13-b97c-0fab508d6a95″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” The Riverside: Durham v Gloucestershire 94-2 “,”elementId”:”24773fe7-f85a-4ba9-903b-cc029731cb07″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan v Leicestershire no play yet today, rain “,”elementId”:”f32632d0-f68b-4f8d-8d11-591d96e02f91″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Hove: Sussex 150-0 v Derbyshire “,”elementId”:”c125a05c-c5bf-470c-a8a3-1b6ab9e4866d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” The New Road: Worcestershire v Yorkshire 128-0 “,”elementId”:”dae29ffa-7737-42a4-8ffa-79527599c02a”}],,attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1688990459000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”08.00EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1688990654000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: “08.04EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1688990655000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”08.04EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”08.04″,”title”:”Lunchtime Scores”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Mon Jul 10, 2023 08:04 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published Mon Jul 10, 2023 05:30 EDT”},{“id”:”64abcba08f0891fc19704df2″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” DIVISION ONE “,”elementId”:”8ff56262-935a-4878-9d91-3548a23b2b4b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Canterbury: Kent v Warwickshire “,”elementId”:”afee2b20-d549-4f89-95d2-b868e3aa2ced”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Blackpool: Lancashire v Essex “,”elementId”:”154775f2-2919-4cf9-8147-ab86501e2d19″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Merchant Taylors School: Middlesex v Northamptonshire “,”elementId”:”bbc6b367-f885-4df9-8161-828002495cb0″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Taunton: Somerset v Hampshire “,”elementId”:”46526ae4-bab3-4172-af56-6e8dbf2a950c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” The Oval Surrey v Notts “,”elementId”:”1fbadca9-03c8-4ed2-ba19-62166ef211e5″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” DIVISION TWO “,”elementId”:”06f9eb69-3b51-4fce-be4e-cd92967b9ca5″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” The Riverside: Durham v Gloucestershire “,”elementId”:”7dc6b8b7-411e-490a-bb0e-d52189f5fea1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan v Leicestershire “,”elementId”:”ec080c9c-3cf0-431b-ba0a-5876a2ce588d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Hove: Sussex v Derbyshire “,”elementId”:”9e86a412-c6ff-47d0-ad47-ebf1e20057a0″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” The New Road: Worcestershire v Yorkshire “,”elementId”:”4a0f238a-842a-4e13-a13c-90e9aa2f6ddb”}],,attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1688981454000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”05.30EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1688980506000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: “05.15EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1688981454000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”05.30EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”05.30″,”title”:”Fixtures”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Mon Jul 10, 2023 08:04 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published Mon Jul 10, 2023 05:30 EDT”},{“id”:”64abc2358f0891fc19704d9d”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Good morning! The morning after the weekend before, with both the womens and mens Ashes alive, we return to the main event summer County Championship frolics. “,”elementId”:”a87281e6-1244-4021-8435-0f6a88303e9e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Lots has happened since Surrey lost to Lancashire in the last round, just to throw a few doughnuts in the air Dom Bess is on loan with Somerset, Paul Nixon has come to an agreement with Leicestershire, leaving Grace Road after five and a half years and Jamie Overton plays his first red-ball game of the year. “,”elementId”:”82e460ec-e247-4a15-aa8c-4812bf21118d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Time to grab a coffee at a sun-dappled Oval, where Notts face a Surrey side determined for victory after that defeat by Lancs. Back shortly. “,”elementId”:”eac458d2-0971-47bb-bf42-da3d26a449f2″}],,attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1688981454000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”05.30EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1688981450000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: “05.30EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1688981454000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”05.30EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”05.30″,”title”:”Preamble”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Mon Jul 10, 2023 08:04 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published Mon Jul 10, 2023 05:30 EDT”},{“id”:”64abcc458f0850c66ca2f850″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 1 Surrey (played 8) 129 “,”elementId”:”b343560c-376f-4ead-9fc5-79caebc48bdd”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 2 Essex (8) 106 “,”elementId”:”65bbeff2-5f7d-4bff-9d5c-a5e254469dca”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 3 Hants (8) 103 “,”elementId”:”d90b55d5-c31a-4100-afed-6e6274cd9629″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 4 Warwicks (7) 93 “,”elementId”:”7c0b9353-1c9d-4573-a799-1c5c76b793d5″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 5 Lancs (7) 88 “,”elementId”:”8b15d983-ff24-4b9f-a351-6ffa11d8be5a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 6 Somerset (8) 88 “,”elementId”:”07b5adcb-6d95-4111-9ed7-3a4b40fb4c7f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 7 Nottinghamshire (8) 78 “,”elementId”:”ced23170-3fd5-4608-883a-22471ec340cc”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 8 Kent (8) 72 “,”elementId”:”6bf55a32-1e3f-4df5-a67b-52ef35769bda”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 9 Middlesex (7) 51 “,”elementId”:”73fa5e60-6a86-4488-821b-d71eee60525b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 10 Northants (7) 39 “,”elementId”:”97dec575-3ded-467d-b6d3-52185377af6b”}],,attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1688981454000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”05.30EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1688980586000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: “05.16EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1688981454000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”05.30EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”05.30″,”title”:”DIVISION ONE TABLE”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Mon Jul 10, 2023 08:04 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published Mon Jul 10, 2023 05:30 EDT”},{“id”:”64abcc6d8f0850c66ca2f853″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 1 Durham (8) 131 “,”elementId”:”3cf6a9d2-5846-4727-917b-5b0e3a7f0d53″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 2 Leicestershire (8) 95 “,”elementId”:”7e8aee36-1ed8-43c2-a460-9134e7fda530″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 3 Sussex (8) 94 “,”elementId”:”521cde25-62f5-4d5a-9727-1f2d2716a4aa”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 4 Worcestershire (8) 84 “,”elementId”:”94187853-7a22-4b45-b142-9b6ec3fb16ff”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 5 Glamorgan (8) 84 “,”elementId”:”243fc8b2-8033-40c8-b8c2-da79249879ed”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 6 Yorkshire (7) 68 “,”elementId”:”cc7789d8-632a-44cb-a7d4-94dd697bbd31″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 7 Gloucestershire (8) 60 “,”elementId”:”f6921620-02ba-454c-9a0f-bbab53a400b6″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 8 Derbyshire (7) 51 “,”elementId”:”3140b72f-4098-40b6-80e8-cde3c031aa3c”}],,attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1688981454000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”05.30EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1688980602000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: “05.16EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1688981454000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”05.30EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”05.30″,”title”:”DIVISION TWO TABLE”,”contributors”:[]”primaryDateLine”:”Mon Jul 10, 2023 08:04 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published Mon Jul 10, 2023 05:30 EDT”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”format”:{“display”:0,” theme “:2,”design”:11},”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”}”> Key events Only show important events Please enable JavaScript to use this feature We went for some lunch with Sussex and Yorkshire storming into running heaven. Back soon! Lunchtime scores SECTION ONE Canterbury: Kent 77-5 v Warwickshire Blackpool: Lancashire v Essex 12-1 rain Merchant Taylor’s School: Middlesex v Northamptonshire 71-2 Taunton: Somerset 74-4 v Hampshire The oval Surrey 70-4 v Notts SECTION TWO The riverbank: Durham v Gloucestershire 94-2 Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan v Leicestershire not played today, rain Hove: Sussex 150-0 v Derbyshire The new way: Worcestershire v Yorkshire 128-0 Surrey! One second for James Latham lbw to a full stroke of lunch. Surrey loses three for four, and they trot back to the pavilion with the Champs 70-4 on sandwiches. With ten minutes to lunch, The Kent and Somersets batters have had the worst of the morning. Kent 72-5, including two for Rushworth and a runout. Muyeye, 37 not out, can only look at the mess. And a third wicket for Abbott at Taunton: Umeed, in his first red-ball game of the year, and Rew rebuilding the roof. Somerset 74-4. SACA skipper Andy Umeed signs a professional contract with Somerset. The deal contracts the lead-off hitter until the end of 2023. Andy will be our second graduate to move on to the professional game and we wish him the best of luck! https://t.co/huCaVhRHAF pic.twitter.com/njGIVlA9fo — SACA (@SACAUK) July 22, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/SACAUK/status/1550454285388943362″,”id”:”1550454285388943362″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”: false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”02312422-849b-4c1f-bc48-7caf0d3c440b”}}”> SACA skipper Andy Umeed signs a professional contract with Somerset. The deal contracts the lead-off hitter until the end of 2023. Andy will be our second graduate to move on to the professional game and we wish him the best of luck! https://t.co/huCaVhRHAF pic.twitter.com/njGIVlA9fo — SACA (@SACAUK) July 22, 2022 Thanks Kyra and thanks for the welcome BTL! I told her you were a nice couple. That breakthrough just before lunch brings in the talented Jamie Smith, who is, uh, out before he has a chance to get in, a tip-top catch behind the stumps of a nip-backer by Lyndon James. BEN FOAKES in. Surrey 67-3. From observing the race from the Vauxhall End, I have to say the precision used by both these bowlers and these batters is amazing to watch. It is very admirable to have such accuracy and ease when bowling or batting. Surrey just lost Dom Sibley for 34: now 66-2. As the Notts player Hutton starts bowling, one cannot help but notice the beautiful backdrop and architecture that The Oval offers both the players and the fans. A truly memorable ground for the home ground of Surrey County Cricket, with the twin towers and the British flag flying overhead, it really does feel like the players are performing for the world to see! The suns are just beginning to appear before us again here in the Oval this afternoon, along with a nice breeze, which might be a welcome change for the Surrey and Notts players, after the recent rain and humidity of the past week. Thank you Tanya, nice to be here. The atmosphere here is great, and it’s so good to see so many people from children to adults all watching the cricket and enjoying the atmosphere the Oval has to offer! Right, I’m going to put my feet up now and hand it over to Kyra. Her main sport is track and field, but she enjoys the Monday morning atmosphere at The Ovals. Before I hand it over to Kyra, a quick look at the site. Here at The Oval, four briefs wait as Paterson rumbles in. Latham taps the ball off and wanders off to do some gardening. A strong wind makes the flags flutter. Surrey a pedestrian 32-1. in Canterbury, Chris Rushworth has struck, Compton the unlucky one, caught for nine. knows 25-1. It’s still raining in Blackpool, Essex 12-1. Northern have lost Vasconcelos, whose season didn’t quite get going this summer. A wicket for Higgins, Northern 33-1. Somerset, who bravely choose to bat against Hampshire, may regret their decision. The usual early wickets: two to Abbott’s bowling arm, one, a run out, to Abbott’s throwing arm. Somerset 41-3. In division two: no games in Sophia Gardens yet; a wicket for Potts at the Riverside, Gloucestershire 41-1; and worry-free Sussex (63-0 v Derby) and Yorks (53-0 against Worcestershire). Tawanda Muyeye in full swing at Canterbury, where Kent is 19-0. Beautiful from Tawanda, four runs LIVE STREAM & Match Center https://t.co/g1noeVffFi pic.twitter.com/o2tF3its6e — Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) July 10, 2023

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/KentCricket/status/1678348718712537090″,”id”:”1678348718712537090″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”: false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”cea96975-052f-4baf-803d-f24e18a3f266″}}”/> I saw this story about the ECB trying to bring forward the date for Muyeye Wisden’s schools cricketer of the year to be eligible for England in 2020, after arriving in the UK as an asylum seeker. Rain at Blackpool, Essex 12-1. Still raining in Sophia Gardens. It could be a day for umbrellas up and down, here’s the Met Offices’ best guess: After a mostly nice start, it quickly clears with rain in the southwest, during the course of the day it moves to the northeast. Some heavy showers are expected across Scotland. Airy, especially in the southwest. Warm in the east but cooler in the southwest. We have a delayed start at Sophia Gardens, elsewhere only two wickets have fallen as I type Rory Burns here The Oval, Surrey 13-1, and Nick Browne, made by Bailey/de Grandhomme in beautiful Stanley Park Essex 8-1. Updated at 06:37 EDT In good news for those who have followed his career since he was wet behind the ears, Notts captain today is Haseeb Hameed, with Steven Mullaney injured. Captain Haseeb Hameed. Photo: Steve Poole/ProSports/Shutterstock Updated at 06:14 EDT Not the beginning what the champions hoped for, while people cleared their throats and searched for their sandwiches, Rory Burns lbw to Hutton second ball. Surrey 0 for 1. Updated at 06:37 EDT Is this the start of a beautiful homecoming? "Somerset is a county that will always be close to my heart and I am delighted to have the opportunity to return to the club where my cricket journey began"#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/xTsNfu4N8Z — Somerset Cricket (@SomersetCCC) July 9, 2023

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/SomersetCCC/status/1678135032622317572″,”id”:”1678135032622317572″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”: false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”cf2e2180-a3af-46f7-b5f7-2f9cc8eed936″}}”/> I have Kyra Sethna-Mcintosh with me today, on a Guardian internship, and she will take over the blog later. Out on the Oval pitch, the mowers are pushed back and forth, back and forth, and the ground crew dusts off the wickets. SECTION TWO TABLE 1 Durham (8) 131 2 Leicestershire (8) 95 3 Sussex (8) 94 4 Worchestershire (8) 84 5 Glam Organ (8) 84 6 Yorkshire (7) 68 7 Gloucestershire (8) 60 8Derbyshire (7) 51 SHARE ONE TABLE 1 Surrey (played 8) 129 2 Essex (8) 106 3 roosters (8) 103 4 Warwicks (7) 93 5 Lances (7) 88 6 Somerset (8) 88 7 Nottinghamshire (8) 78 8 Kent (8) 72 9 Middle Sex (7) 51 10 Northants (7) 39 Preamble Good morning! The morning after the weekend before, with both the Women’s and Men’s Ashes alive, we return to the main event, the summer of the County Championship. A lot has happened since Surrey lost to Lancashire in the last round just to throw some donuts in the air. Dom Bess is loaned out to Somerset, Paul Nixon has agreed with Leicestershire to leave Grace Road after five and a half years Jamie Overton plays his first redball game of the year. Time for coffee in a sun-drenched Oval as Notts take on a Surrey side determined to win after that loss to Lancs. Back soon. Luminaires SECTION ONE Canterbury: Kent v Warwickshire Blackpool: Lancashire v Essex Merchant Taylor’s School: Middlesex v Northamptonshire Taunton: Somerset v Hampshire The oval Surrey v Notts SECTION TWO The riverbank: Durham v Gloucestershire Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan v Leicestershire Hove: Sussex v Derbyshire The new way: Worcestershire v Yorkshire

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/live/2023/jul/10/surrey-v-nottinghamshire-lancashire-v-essex-county-cricket-updates-live The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos