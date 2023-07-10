Upgrades Completed at Big Rapids Hemlock Park Tennis Courts





BIG RAPIDS The completion of another goal of the Hemlock Park Improvement Committee was celebrated on July 6 with the ribbon cutting and the opening of the Ken Draves Family and Patrick McNabb tennis courts at Hemlock Park in Big Rapids.

The rebuilding of the municipal tennis courts was one of many projects started in 2019 by the Hemlock Park Improvements Committee.

Believe it or not, the idea of ​​the Hemlock Park Improvement Project started here in 2019 with these dilapidated tennis courts, said committee chair Jon Coles. If you remember, and I’m sure you tennis players all do, we had some Grand Canyon-like cracks in these courts. Coles said the courts were built in the 1970s and the city has done what it can to maintain them over the years, but it was time for an entirely new foundation. He and Larissa Draves, a local tennis coach, decided they wanted to make the courts safer for the community. It (the project) was led by Larissa who was trying to make the courts safe for our Tennis in the Park program serving our youth population and aspiring tennis players, Coles said. She said she wanted to be involved and we brought Patrick (McNabb) on board, and we’ve done not only the courts, but five other projects along the way. That’s how it all started, with those dilapidated tennis courts, he continued. These courses don’t come about without the leadership of Patrick and Larissa, with the tennis players in the community. They are the champions of these courts. What’s really unique about tonight’s dedication and cutting is that Larissa and Patrick spent so many hours planning and executing our fundraising efforts for all six projects. They went first. They served in hours, but they also served us by contributing financially. On behalf of the city, we can’t thank you enough for what you gave us today. For that reason, and more, these tennis courts will now be called the Ken Draves Family and Patrick McNabb Tennis Courts. McNabb said the tennis courts and the entire Hemlock Park Improvement Project have been a community effort. I want to thank all the members of the community who have contributed, be it financially, your expertise or your time and effort. It’s really been a community effort, McNabb said. I want to especially thank Jon for his leadership. He kept us focused and on task. I also want to thank all city officials and employees. It (the prop) has been a real tribute to the city of Big Rapids. He said it was particularly gratifying to see young families and children on the courts, and is credit to the city and its residents for recognizing the importance of a centralized place where people can get out and participate in healthy activities . Draves said her family is honored to be a part of the project, but the real deal and thanks go to all the supporters and donors who contributed to the project. Without everyone’s support, this wouldn’t have happened, and we really appreciate it, Draves said. I want to acknowledge a number of people for putting hours and hours into this project. Thanks to Mark Gifford (City Manager), Heather Bowman (DPW Director), Josh Pyles (Parks and Recs Director), the City Commission, Parks and Rec Board, Mayor Fred Guenther, and certainly all the contractors and engineers. And a big thank you to Pat. The first point of entry for many people in tennis is municipal court, she continued. It’s free, it’s open to everyone and it’s welcome to everyone. I am happy to introduce new people to the sport and it will be exciting to have kids on the field again. It all starts here. The tennis court ribbon cutting was the fourth of six scheduled events to celebrate the goals of the Hemlock Park Improvement Project. On June 29, the Pete and Lucy KentPickleball Courts behind Big Rapids Middle School were celebrated with a ribbon cutting and grand opening. The courts are named for the Kent family, who generously donated their time and money to the project, honoring their support of the community over the years. In May, Docs Dock, an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible kayak launch in Hemlock Park, was named in honor of Dr. Jerry and Rita Conrad, inaugurated with the ribbon-cutting and launch of the first kayak. Conrad was at the forefront of creating accessibility along the Riverwalk in Big Rapids. In October 2022, the VanPatten Basketball Courts behind Big Rapids Middle School were celebrated with the ribbon cutting and dedication. The courts are named after Forrest VanPatten, a member of the 1987 Big Rapids basketball team, who helped lead them to their first district title in 17 years. The tennis court project completes Phase I of the Hemlock Park Improvement Project. Phase II, which includes the installation of a splash pad and new ADA-accessible playscape at Hemlock Park, is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023. More articles from Cathie Crew

