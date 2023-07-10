POST GAME NOTES: Revolution II defeated Inter Miami 2-0





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. New England Revolution II (9-5-4; 35 points) defeated Inter Miami FC (4-11-2; 14 points), 2-0, on Sunday night at DRV PNK Stadium. Revolution Midfielder/Defender Peyton Miller scored his first professional goal for the game winner as striker Malcolm Fry recorded his third of the year, securing all three points. New England sweeps its two-game season streak against Inter Miami after previously going 1-0 between Federico Higuain’s side on May 28. The game remained scoreless for 51 minutes until high pressure from striker Jordan Adebayo-Smith caused a defensive foul for Miami and Miller scored the East London native’s pass to put Revolution II ahead. At 15 years and 243 days old, Miller became the youngest player to score his first professional goal for the New England second team. Unionville native, Conn earned his first start since returning from Frisco, Texas, where he won the U-19 MLS NEXT Cup with the Revolution Academy. It feels great. It all started with the press from me, Jordan [Adebayo-Smith] and Marcos [Dias], and we squeezed them in,” Miller said of the play that led to his goal. “The central defender made a mistake, so we took advantage of the game. Jordan played me through and I shot just over the keeper. Forward Malcolm Fry scored New England’s second goal of the game in the 88e minute, scoring a ball from six yards out after Adebayo-Smith tapped the ball over the box for his second assist of the night. Fry’s third goal of the season secured victory as Revolution II progresses to second place in the Eastern Conference. I loved the effort. Tough conditions here, hot and humid, but I thought, you know, a positive start to the game,” said head coach Clint Peay. “We created some good chances and I felt we deserved to win. Revolution goaltender Jacob Jackson recorded seven saves in the game to mark his second straight out and now leads the team with three shutouts this season. Revolution Academy forward Olger Escobar made his first professional start, recording three shots, one on target, in his 71st minute appearance. I’m really proud of him. I’ve seen all the work he’s put into it,” Miller said of his Academy teammate Escobar. “He will be very successful in his organization and just have to keep going. New England returns to action against Crown Legacy FC at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, July 12. The 11am game between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. New England Revolution II 2, Inter Miami II, 0

July 9, 2023 DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) New England extended its undefeated streak to three and moved into second place in the Eastern Conference behind Crown Legacy FC.

Revolution Midfielder/Defender from home soil Peyton Miller scored his first professional goal in the 51 st minute. The 15-year-old made two shots with one on target in his 71-minute appearance.

scored his first professional goal in the 51 minute. The 15-year-old made two shots with one on target in his 71-minute appearance. At 15 years and 243 days old, Miller becomes the youngest player to score a professional goal for Revolution II, surpassing fellow midfielder Noel Buck (aged 16 years and 41 days) who scored his first professional goal on May 16, 2021 vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

becomes the youngest player to score a professional goal for Revolution II, surpassing fellow midfielder Noel Buck (aged 16 years and 41 days) who scored his first professional goal on May 16, 2021 vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. Forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith distributed two assists, bringing his goal contributions to three goals and three assists in the last six games. The East London native led his team with four shots and two on target in the game.

distributed two assists, bringing his goal contributions to three goals and three assists in the last six games. The East London native led his team with four shots and two on target in the game. Revolution Keeper Jacob Jackson made seven saves to earn his second consecutive putout and third shutout of the 2023 season.

made seven saves to earn his second consecutive putout and third shutout of the 2023 season. Forward Malcolm Fry scored his third goal of the season after coming on as a substitute in the 71 st minute.

scored his third goal of the season after coming on as a substitute in the 71 minute. Revolution Academy ahead Olger Escobar made his first professional start, recording three shots with one on target in his 71-minute appearance. Referee: Jonathan Bilinski Assistant Referees: Kendall McCardell, Abdel Kuttaineh fourth official: Frits Barbarossa Weather: 90 degrees and cloudy NO Peyton Miller (Jordan Adebayo-Smith) 51 NE Malcolm Fry (Jordan Adebayo-Smith) 88 MIA Santiago Morales (yellow card tactical foul) 13 MIA Felipe Valencia (yellow card for persistent foul) 46 NE talo (Yellow card tactical foul) 84 NE Jacob Akanyirige (yellow card tactical foul) 86 New England Revolution II:Jacob Jackson; Colby Quiones, Pierre Cayet, Victor Souza, Jacob Akanyirige; Jake Rozhansky (Tiago Suarez 81); Peyton Miller (talo 71), Marcos Dias, Ben Awashie (Brandonn Bueno 42), Olger Escobar (Malcolm Fry 71); Jordan Adeabyo-Smith. Replacements not used: Nico Campuzano, Nakye Greenidge-Duncan, Jamie Kabuusu, Alex Parvu, Eric Klein. Internazionale Miami II: Cole Jensen; Cesar Abedia-Reda, Kevin Gorbell, Tyler Hall, Nykolas Sessock; Joseph Convers (Abel Caputo 57), Braxton Taghavi-Najib (Jack Pymm 68); Philip Valencia, James Morales, Alexander Flowers (Lorenzo DAgostini 68); Cameron Johnson (Lucas Meek 89). Replacements not used: Miles Perkovich, Modesto Mendez, Ricardo Montenegro, Samuel Basabe, Owen Finnerty.

