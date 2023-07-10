Why a Silicon Valley venture capitalist decided to invest in America’s new Pro Cricket League

Major League Cricket is hoped to fuel American cricket (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20 via Getty … [+] Pictures) Getty

Three decades before Anand Rajaraman invested in a professional T20 league in hopes of finally reviving cricket in the US, he left India to study abroad at Stanford University wondering if he had left his beloved sport behind for good. would let go.

Chennai-raised Rajaraman, like many of his peers of the same age, became addicted to cricket when underdog India memorably won the 1983 World Cup in a landmark event that changed the sport forever.

But advancements in technology, with the iconic cricket website Cricinfo as one of the internet’s first popular sports sites, saw this budding tech wizard find his niche in territory where the popular British game of bat and ball was barely visible.

Just in time as a new generation of flamboyant cricketers, led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, began to make their mark on the emerging powerhouse of India.

“People from earlier generations who moved from India to the US or anywhere else could not follow the sport because there was no internet,” Rajaraman, who co-owns San Francisco Unicorns in the pioneering Major League Cricket, told me. in an interview.

“But I moved when the internet was just starting and it allowed me to follow the game and keep in touch with it even though I wasn’t in India.

“We also had the option for the first time to use satellite dishes to watch live broadcasts of matches in the US”

Anand Rajaraman is a co-owner of San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC. Delivered

Rajaraman played social cricket with a tennis ball during his college years, often leading to bewildered looks from passers-by wondering what was going on.

At the time, Rajaraman could never have predicted that decades later he would play a leading role in a fledgling cricket league in his adopted country, luring top players from powerful cricketing nations with healthy pay.

“I never dreamed that the opportunity would arise, even though I’ve always been a huge fan,” he said.

After college, Rajaraman set his sights on Silicon Valley and embarked on a highly successful career as an entrepreneur. Along with Venky Harinarayan, co-owner of the Unicorns, he was one of the founders of the early e-commerce company Junglee, which was acquired by Amazon

in 1998 for $250 million.

They also later founded Kosmix, which was acquired by Walmart

and were early investors in Facebook.

Even during a hectic career, Rajaraman’s passion for cricket never wavered and he was noticeably stirred in 2008 by the arrival of the Indian Premier League – the glitzy T20 professional league that has become increasingly a juggernaut over the last 15 years.

“It was the beginning of cricket’s transition from a sport played between national teams to a franchise model,” he said. That along with the T20 format that took a five-day sport and packaged it into a three-hour format.

“I thought both of these innovations were all the right things needed to bring cricket to the US, a franchise sport nation.”

Venky Harinarayan (L) and Anand Rajaraman invest in the MLC (Photographer: David Paul … [+] Morris/Bloomberg) 2011 Bloomberg Finance LP

After cautionary tales, most notably in 2004 when an eight-team professional T20 league called Pro Cricket folded after just one season, development for MLC began late last decade.

Given his background and innate enthusiasm for cricket, Rajaraman was inevitably approached early about owning a franchise and naturally fascinated by the grand schemes. Naturally, as a savvy venture capitalist, he wanted to thoroughly evaluate the proposal.

“I invest in start-ups for a living, so obviously I wanted to evaluate it not only as a passionate cricket fan, but also as a business opportunity,” he said.

“The macro factors are very, very favorable. We have the second most popular sport in the world and the largest sports market in the world. There are plenty of passionate fans in the US who follow cricket and watch games late into the night.

“So that shows the potential if you can create a local franchise league, where games are played at prime time for the local audience. That potential is huge,” he added.

With those factors in consideration, Rajaraman was convinced as he and Harinarayan started building a franchise from scratch.

The six founding franchises – San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Texas and Washington – are located in key markets with healthy numbers of expatriates from South Asia.

Having lived in the Bay Area city of Palo Alto for more than three decades, Rajaraman was the obvious candidate to take the reins of the San Francisco franchise.

Now part of the Bay Area sports scene, home to several iconic teams – NBA powerhouse Golden State Warriors is the seventh highest-grossing sports franchise in the world, according to Forbes – the pressure has been on to create an identity, starting with a name.

Golden State Warriors is a world famous sports brand (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty … [+] Pictures) AFP via Getty Images

“We wanted to pick a name for the team that reflected the region, not just a boring name that’s common for a sports team,” he said of choosing the San Francisco franchise to be called Unicorns.

“San Francisco Bay Area is about technology and Silicon Valley, that’s what people think about San Francisco.

“In Silicon Valley, a company that is hugely successful is called a unicorn. Over the years, that terminology has expanded to include highly successful sports people called unicorns.

However, the distinctive name was initially greeted with some skepticism.

“Many people, including people involved in the league, thought it was a very risky name because it is not used for sports teams,” said Rajaraman.

“But Silicon Valley is all about taking risks and succeeding. It’s not about taking the predictable step.”

The Unicorns’ play kit and logo will be orange, light blue and navy, representing the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco Bay and the Pacific Ocean.

However, the new team led by former Australian skipper Aaron Finch will not play at home in the inaugural season starting July 13, with all games in the 18-day tournament being played in Dallas and Morrisville, North Carolina.

A stadium in Santa Clara is in the works and will host international cricket, but will not be ready for next year’s T20 World Cup in the US and Caribbean. It won’t be a huge stadium, I think about 10,000 spectators,” said Rajaraman.

“Something like the small area in New Zealand, where you have a few stands, but nice grassy banks for families. That’s the vibe we’re going for with an American twist.”

Hagley Oval in New Zealand is a much loved cricket ground (Photo by Martin Hunter/Getty Images) Getty Images

After years of unfulfillment and false dawn amid an unstable US cricket scene, excitement is building for a tournament that is expected to create a ripple in the US and beyond.

“The reason why we can get top players in the MLC is because of the high salary cap, which is very important,” said Rajaraman. “I think MLC has a viable chance of becoming one of the top three cricket tournaments in the world in the next five to ten years.

“It’s very exciting to be a part of it. I didn’t expect this to happen, my whole career has revolved around technology.

“It’s great to mix together the things I love and we’re really looking forward to building a long-lasting successful franchise with a passionate fan base in the Bay Area.”