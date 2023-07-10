Sports
10 Upcoming Road Trips For Irish Fans // UHND.com
Notre Dame is one of the few remaining independent programs in college football. Yes, they are required to five ACC opponents each year, but that still leaves seven open games each fall. This gives new athletic director Pete Bevacqua more flexibility to play national teams and in unique locations.
For the die-hard college football fans, it’s often not enough to visit South Bend every fall, but to get out and about to support their team. Whether it’s a neutral location or an on-campus location, leaning the Irish on the road and discovering new traditions is what makes this sport special.
I’ve put together a list of the top 10 locations over the rest of the decade (until 2030) that I think fans of Notre Dame should try to visit.
Navy (Dublin, Ireland 2023)
The first destination on the list is Notre Dame’s first game this fall, when the Irish play Navy at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. It’s been a little over a decade since the program traveled to Ireland in 2012 to take on the midshipmen, and the fact that they’re going back so soon should tell you all about the destination.
For anyone wanting to visit Europe and see Notre Dame Football, this is a must see game.
Clemson (2023)
It’s been eight years since the Fighting Irish traveled to South Carolina to face the Clemson Tigers in 2015, and Dabo Swinney has since won two national championships. While the program hasn’t had much success in recent seasons, players and fans will no doubt be willing to avenge last year’s 35 to 14 beatdown in South Bend.
Tiger Stadium is known as Death Valley for a reason. Clemson almost never loses at home, and it’s one of the loudest venues in sports. They may have the best entry into college football when the team touches Howards Rock and runs down the hill in a sea of orange shirts.
If Notre Dame wants to take the next step to win a national title, they need to win road races like this one.
Texas A&M (2024)
Kyle Field is a deafening environment and home to some of the greatest traditions in college football. The Aggies are Home of the 12th Man story and have legendary stadium cheer practices on Friday nights known as Midnight Yell.
Marcus Freeman leads the Irish to College Station for their first SEC-country road race since the 2019 classic with Georgia.
Purdue (2024)
Notre Dame will travel back to Ross-Ade Stadium next year. The Irish fought the Boilermakers annually until Notre Dame joined the ACC. While Purdue may not have the pageantry like others on the list, I highly recommend the road trip.
West Lafayette is perhaps the shortest drive for many fans looking to experience the road atmosphere, and it means a lot to Indiana fans. When Notre Dame travels to play ACC schools, there is often no history between programs and it is difficult to travel to the East Coast, so I really enjoy this rivalry and short drive.
Arkansas (2025)
The Irish will travel back to SEC land in 2025. These programs were scheduled to meet in South Bend in 2020, but the meeting was postponed to 2028. Notre Dame flies into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the first time in the program’s history, and the fans usually do a primetime stripeout matchups.
Miami (2025)
For the first time since 2017, the program travels back to Miami to take on the hurricanes. Unfortunately, the Irish have bad memories of the last few times they visited South Beach.
Now known as Hard Rock Stadium, the Hurricanes have called this venue home since the old Orange Bowl was demolished. The environment has never been the same since the program left the old site. But for rare encounters with the Fighting Irish, the Hurricane fans bring back the intensity and shine of the glory days.
Wisconsin at Lambeau Field (2026)
This matchup was originally scheduled for 2020, but like many games was postponed that season. Lambeau Field will be one of the best neutral venue showdowns in Notre Dame Football history. After all, the stadium is named after former football player Notre Dame and Green Bay Packer Curly Lambeau.
Lambeau Field is as iconic to the NFL as Notre Dame Stadium is to college football. The last time a major college football game was held in Lambeau was in 2016, when Wisconsin faced LSU. Fans are in for a real treat if the vibe is anything like that Fall Saturday.
State of Florida (2026)
The state of Florida has some of the best traditions in college football. The Seminole War Chant is one of the most iconic chants in sports. Osceola riding his horse Renegade to the 50-yard line and planning his javelin before the game is perhaps the greatest tradition in college football.
I highly recommend this road trip and you can almost always count on the weather to be great in Florida no matter when this matchup appears on the calendar.
University of South Florida (2029)
The South Florida meet is more of a destination location than for fans looking for traditions. Notre Dame last faced the Bulls in 2020 during the shortened COVID season.
South Florida play their home games at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. However, the university will try to build a smaller stadium on campus in the coming years, but nothing has been officially announced. Either way, this matchup may have to take place at Raymond James Stadium if the crowd is expected to be larger than any on-campus venue could hold.
Alabama (2030)
A trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama should be at the top of every Notre Dame fan’s bucket list. Sure, the Fighting Irish have suffered two lopsided losses against the Crimson Tide in their last few encounters, but it would be absurd to miss a trip like this because you fear the Irish will lose again.
Alabama has some of the best traditions, fans (when things go well), facilities, and tailgating in the sport. Perhaps the most notable tradition is when the entire crowd sings Dixieland Delight during the matchup.
Final thoughts
There are plenty of other road games in the next decade that may be geographically more suitable to put on your list. Even looking past the 2030 season, the Irish will play in Florida in 2032 and Michigan in 2033, so there will always be places to visit as an Irish fan.
I highly recommend going to more road games each fall. Not just for the game itself, but also to experience local food, traditions and, most importantly, support Notre Dame Football.
Singing the alma mater at Notre Dame Stadium is great, but there’s just something special about getting together with a group of Notre Dame fans in the corner of the endzone after a road win and the team walking towards you to win the alma mater before celebrating in the opponent’s locker room.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.uhnd.com/football/2023/07/09/notre-dame-football-10-upcoming-road-trips-for-irish-fans/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 10 Upcoming Road Trips For Irish Fans // UHND.com
- Does fashion need 90 minute delivery?
- Netflix Gets ‘Turn To Me Mukai-Kun’ Global Recaps – Deadline
- Trump’s threats to North Korea terrified US officials in the face of nuclear attack, former staffer reportedly says
- Bollywood star, Esha Deol visited Luxury Shopping Festival 2023 at Palladium -Phoenix Marketcity Chennai
- A Simple Guide to Creating Accessible Microsoft and Google Docs
- Star Alliance International Corp. (STAL) Moves his head
- Pakistan: Imran Khan’s bail extended in three cases
- The IMF suddenly annoys Jokowi, neighboring countries say so
- Yellen says recession isn’t completely irrelevant, but US economy is strong
- Entertainment on the edge of the seat: Nolan back with an explosive “Oppenheimer”
- Why a Silicon Valley venture capitalist decided to invest in America’s new Pro Cricket League