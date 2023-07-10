10 Upcoming Road Trips For Irish Fans // UHND.com

Notre Dame is one of the few remaining independent programs in college football. Yes, they are required to five ACC opponents each year, but that still leaves seven open games each fall. This gives new athletic director Pete Bevacqua more flexibility to play national teams and in unique locations.

For the die-hard college football fans, it’s often not enough to visit South Bend every fall, but to get out and about to support their team. Whether it’s a neutral location or an on-campus location, leaning the Irish on the road and discovering new traditions is what makes this sport special.

I’ve put together a list of the top 10 locations over the rest of the decade (until 2030) that I think fans of Notre Dame should try to visit.

Navy (Dublin, Ireland 2023)

The first destination on the list is Notre Dame’s first game this fall, when the Irish play Navy at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. It’s been a little over a decade since the program traveled to Ireland in 2012 to take on the midshipmen, and the fact that they’re going back so soon should tell you all about the destination.

For anyone wanting to visit Europe and see Notre Dame Football, this is a must see game.

Clemson (2023)

It’s been eight years since the Fighting Irish traveled to South Carolina to face the Clemson Tigers in 2015, and Dabo Swinney has since won two national championships. While the program hasn’t had much success in recent seasons, players and fans will no doubt be willing to avenge last year’s 35 to 14 beatdown in South Bend.

Tiger Stadium is known as Death Valley for a reason. Clemson almost never loses at home, and it’s one of the loudest venues in sports. They may have the best entry into college football when the team touches Howards Rock and runs down the hill in a sea of ​​orange shirts.

If Notre Dame wants to take the next step to win a national title, they need to win road races like this one.

Texas A&M (2024)

Kyle Field is a deafening environment and home to some of the greatest traditions in college football. The Aggies are Home of the 12th Man story and have legendary stadium cheer practices on Friday nights known as Midnight Yell.

Marcus Freeman leads the Irish to College Station for their first SEC-country road race since the 2019 classic with Georgia.

Purdue (2024)

Notre Dame will travel back to Ross-Ade Stadium next year. The Irish fought the Boilermakers annually until Notre Dame joined the ACC. While Purdue may not have the pageantry like others on the list, I highly recommend the road trip.

West Lafayette is perhaps the shortest drive for many fans looking to experience the road atmosphere, and it means a lot to Indiana fans. When Notre Dame travels to play ACC schools, there is often no history between programs and it is difficult to travel to the East Coast, so I really enjoy this rivalry and short drive.

Arkansas (2025)

The Irish will travel back to SEC land in 2025. These programs were scheduled to meet in South Bend in 2020, but the meeting was postponed to 2028. Notre Dame flies into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the first time in the program’s history, and the fans usually do a primetime stripeout matchups.

Miami (2025)

For the first time since 2017, the program travels back to Miami to take on the hurricanes. Unfortunately, the Irish have bad memories of the last few times they visited South Beach.

Now known as Hard Rock Stadium, the Hurricanes have called this venue home since the old Orange Bowl was demolished. The environment has never been the same since the program left the old site. But for rare encounters with the Fighting Irish, the Hurricane fans bring back the intensity and shine of the glory days.

Wisconsin at Lambeau Field (2026)

This matchup was originally scheduled for 2020, but like many games was postponed that season. Lambeau Field will be one of the best neutral venue showdowns in Notre Dame Football history. After all, the stadium is named after former football player Notre Dame and Green Bay Packer Curly Lambeau.

Lambeau Field is as iconic to the NFL as Notre Dame Stadium is to college football. The last time a major college football game was held in Lambeau was in 2016, when Wisconsin faced LSU. Fans are in for a real treat if the vibe is anything like that Fall Saturday.

State of Florida (2026)

The state of Florida has some of the best traditions in college football. The Seminole War Chant is one of the most iconic chants in sports. Osceola riding his horse Renegade to the 50-yard line and planning his javelin before the game is perhaps the greatest tradition in college football.

I highly recommend this road trip and you can almost always count on the weather to be great in Florida no matter when this matchup appears on the calendar.

University of South Florida (2029)

The South Florida meet is more of a destination location than for fans looking for traditions. Notre Dame last faced the Bulls in 2020 during the shortened COVID season.

South Florida play their home games at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. However, the university will try to build a smaller stadium on campus in the coming years, but nothing has been officially announced. Either way, this matchup may have to take place at Raymond James Stadium if the crowd is expected to be larger than any on-campus venue could hold.

Alabama (2030)

A trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama should be at the top of every Notre Dame fan’s bucket list. Sure, the Fighting Irish have suffered two lopsided losses against the Crimson Tide in their last few encounters, but it would be absurd to miss a trip like this because you fear the Irish will lose again.

Alabama has some of the best traditions, fans (when things go well), facilities, and tailgating in the sport. Perhaps the most notable tradition is when the entire crowd sings Dixieland Delight during the matchup.

Final thoughts

There are plenty of other road games in the next decade that may be geographically more suitable to put on your list. Even looking past the 2030 season, the Irish will play in Florida in 2032 and Michigan in 2033, so there will always be places to visit as an Irish fan.

I highly recommend going to more road games each fall. Not just for the game itself, but also to experience local food, traditions and, most importantly, support Notre Dame Football.

Singing the alma mater at Notre Dame Stadium is great, but there’s just something special about getting together with a group of Notre Dame fans in the corner of the endzone after a road win and the team walking towards you to win the alma mater before celebrating in the opponent’s locker room.