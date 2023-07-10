How co-working spaces can boost local economies

The routine of commuting to and from an employer’s office five days a week now seems a bit old-fashioned. Flexible and remote working have become much more common and popular.

A worldwide research found that 68% of employees prefer flexible working. In the US, when the option to work remotely is offered, 87% of employees accept the offer. It has also been estimated that up to 25% of employees be able to work remotely three to five days a week in some of the world’s largest economies without losing productivity.

Improvements in it digital technology and better broadband connections have made this drastic change possible. COVID then accelerated the whole process, with remote working becoming a necessity for many.

Traditionally and during COVID lockdowns, working remotely has meant working from home. But research suggests that many of the recent inclusion in remote working happens in co-working spaceswhere people from different professions and organizations work side by side.

These spaces offer flexible access to shared workspaces, with a range of facilities such as good coffee, good WiFi, digital printing and postal services. They range from simple to funky in design, some with natural properties or social areas equipped with ping pong and pool tables, punching bags and PlayStations. Dogs and other pets are often welcome.

Since they first appeared in the US in 2005seen co-working spaces significant growth both in the city and in rural locations. They are also set up in tourist areas for employees who want to combine their job with travel workstationswhile others are designed for specific groups like female entrepreneurs.

Some are run by a big one global companies while others are set up by locally independent providers. But they are all aimed at employees looking for a flexible attitude, a good location and an attractive working environment.

Part of this appeal stems from the social interaction they provide, reducing the isolation of working from home. They can also be more conveniently located than traditional workplaces, reducing commute times to work and helping parents manage their childcare obligations.

Commercial cooperation

The main characteristic of a co-working space is that the people who use it come from different backgrounds and are not employed by a single company. Such a diverse community can open up new opportunities for collaboration and the exchange of ideas and even the potential for new commercial partnerships.

Indeed, some research suggests so co-working spaces are similar to industrial clusters, where groups of companies in similar industries are concentrated in a particular location, such as the Square Mile in London, or the area near Silverstone in England nicknamed Motorsport Valley.

Co-working spaces can also be good for employers as they expand their geographic reach. They may be less expensive than traditional office space and provide a flexible option to scale up or down depending on economic conditions.

And while most co-working spaces are designed for office workers, more and more manufacturing and engineering companies are getting on board. Rooms that provide access to things like CAD software, 3D printers, and lathes are especially useful for small design or craft businesses.

A role for policy?

This easy access to tools and technology can boost start-ups or promote the re-emergence of small-scale manufacturing places left behind. In the US, for example, there has been political pressure to promote co-working spaces as a breeding ground for entrepreneurship.

Similar in Italy policy in Rome has received the same kind of encouragement, while the Irish government announced plans for investments in 400 co-working hubs in rural areas to create a national network of facilities.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has also shown interest in the potential of co-working spaces to boost regional development.

But until now, the role of co-working spaces in the UK has been largely absent from political parties’ views on the development of regional economies. Instead, it appears to have largely been left to local authorities and businesses to take the lead.

In Stoke-on-Trent, for example, a new one development of coworking spaces was launched in a partnership between local government and private sector investment. Elsewhere, Devon County Council co-ordinates its own network of coworking hubs.

They have understood that the movement towards more flexible working is certainly an enduring trend. For many it gives a sense of freedom and independence in their working life.

In general, however, there seems to be a lack of strategic thinking from the national government on the financing and location of co-working spaces. In difficult economic conditions, this could prove to be an important missed opportunity.