Cross Country announces 2023 campaign





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania cross-country programs have officially announced their 2023 campaign, with six invites leading up to the Ivy League Heptagonal Championships at Franklin Park. “We look forward to an exciting 2023 cross-country season,” Steve Donan said Track & Field/Cross Country director James P. Tuppeny/Betty J. Costanza. “While designing the schedule, we made a conscious effort to gain some experience early in the season at Franklin Park and Lehigh University. The goal is always to be our best during the championship portion of the season, and we will win the Ivy League Heptagonal Championships and contest the Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship on those courses later in the fall. “We have a great schedule with very competitive races at Franklin Park, Lehigh and Panorama Farms – each of which will host championship races later in the season,” Matt Gosselin continued the Associate Head Women’s Cross Country Coach. “This schedule will allow us to gain experience on those courses as we progress toward our competitive goals late in the season. The team looks forward to returning to campus to kick off the season to go!” The season kicks off in Bethlehem with the Lehigh Invitational, giving the Quakers a taste of the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship in November. Penn last competed in 2021 when the men finished third. The Quakers continued the season on September 15 at the annual Main Line Invitational hosted by Haverford. Penn has been competing in the local invitation since 2015, with the men taking top placings on several occasions, including 2017 and 2019. The women took first place in 2022 with Bronwyn Patterson And Laura Bayens collect first and second. An early preview of the Ivy Heptagonal Championship, the Quakers make the trip to Boston on September 29 for the Coast-To-Coast Invitational hosted by Harvard at Franklin Park. September closes with the 49th Annual Paul Short Invitational in Lehigh. Dating back to 1975, the event has hundreds of teams and thousands of student-athletes, both collegiate and high school. In mid-October, the Quakers head to Charlottesville to participate in the Panorama Farms Invite hosted by Virginia. In 2021, the men’s team finished first out of nine teams. The regular season ends on October 26 at the Haverford Invitational. The championship season kicks off October 28 with Ivy Heps at Franklin Park in Boston. They return to Bethlehem for a third time on November 10 for the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship. 2023 CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE Sept. 1: Lehigh Invitational (Bethlehem, Pennsylvania)

Sept. 15: Main Line Invitational (Haverford, Pennsylvania)

Sept. 29: Coast-To-Coast Invitational (Boston, Mass.)

September 30: Paul Short Invitational (Bethlehem, Pennsylvania)

October 14: Panorama Farms Invite (Charlottesville, Va.)

October 26: Haverford Invitational (Haverford, Pennsylvania)

October 28: Ivy League Heptagonal Championships (Boston, Mass.)

November 10: NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships (Bethlehem, Pennsylvania)

November 18: NCAA Championships (Charlottesville, Virginia) #The chase

