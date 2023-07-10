Never have I had a more special moment in my cricket career, says Gavaskar of a 1983 World Cup win

New Delhi: On the occasion of his 74th birthday, legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar shared his fondest memory of his illustrious cricketing career, telling of the triumphant moment when Kapil Dev lifted the coveted ODI World Cup trophy in 1983. moment than lifting the cup at Lords in his long cricketing career.

I have never had such a special moment in my cricket career. Even now when I think of that moment, I get tears in my eyes because of the happiness I experienced then, even now after all these years, whenever I think of that moment when Kapil Dev lifted the trophy, even now my eyes get teary , Gavaskar was quoted by Star Sports.

In an international career spanning over 16 years, Gavaskar played 233 matches and also won the ODI World Cup in England in 1983 after beating the West Indies by 43 runs at Lords. He played 125 Tests and 108 ODIs at averages of 51.12 and 35.13 respectively.

He scored 35 centuries in international cricket 34 in Tests and one in ODIs apart from 72 half-centuries 45 in Tests and 27 in ODIs and captained India on some occasions in the late 1970s to early 1980s. Since the end of his playing career, Gavaskar has been a regular in the commentary box in India’s matches and in the IPL.

Look, you can do anything in cricket, but especially when your team, when your country reaches such great heights, the happiness you get from that, you can’t measure it. The most important moment for me would be the 1983 World Cup victory, he added.