Meet the 4 new football members of the Big 12 ahead of Media Days

Nearly two weeks after formally joining the conference, new Big 12 members Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF will be welcomed in another official capacity this week.

The 12 major football media days will take place Wednesday and Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with each of the conference’s 14 members discussing the fast-approaching 2023 season. It will be the first official act as Big 12 partners for the four newcomers, and it will kick off the countdown of Texas and Oklahoma’s departure to the Southeastern Conference next summer.

Meet the 4 new members of the Big 12 Conference basketball landscape

Houston and BYU join Kansas, Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas for Wednesday’s Media Day festivities. UCF and Cincinnati will be in the spotlight Thursday with companies like Texas Tech, Kansas State, West Virginia, Iowa State and Oklahoma.

In preparation for their arrival, here’s a look at the new guys as they make their way onto the Big 12 football scene.

BYU Cougars

Home location, capacity (location): LaVell Edwards Stadium, 63725 (Provo, Utah)

Head coach: Kalani Sitake (Eighth Season at BYU)

2022 record: 8-5 overall (independent); final SMU 24-23 in the New Mexico Bowl

Quick overview: BYU’s inclusion in the group is important to what the Cougars are giving up. The program has been independent in football for the past 11 years, allowing BYU to choose its schedule each year. The bulk of that schedule will now consist of Big 12 teams, the first coming September 23 in Kansas. Sitake’s group has achieved back-to-back 8-5 records, following a two-year span in which the Cougars went 21-4.

Outlook 2023: Last year’s QB Jaren Hall heads to the NFL with Kedon Slovis, formerly of USC and Pittsburgh, expected to take the reins. The Cougars are replacing much of last year’s rushing offense with transfers, though four of their top five receivers from a year ago are back. The defense, which recorded 15 sacks in 2022, brings back the majority of its leading tacklers, highlighted by linebacker Ben Bywater (98 tackles, three interceptions).

Cincinnati Bearcats

Home location, capacity (location): Nippert Stadium, 40,000 (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Head coach: Scott Satterfield (freshman year at Cincinnati)

2022 Record: 9-4 overall, 6-2 in American Athletic Conference (tied for second); lost 24-7 to Louisville in Fenway Bowl

Quick overview: The Bearcats get reset in more ways than one. Cincinnati will enter the Big 12 with a new head coach in Scott Satterfield following Luke Fickell’s departure to Wisconsin. This comes two years after the Bearcats made the College Football Playoff in 2021. They followed it up with a 9-4 score in 2022. Over the past five years, Cincy has compiled a 53-11 record. The Bearcats will get a trip to Oklahoma on September 23 for their Big 12 opener.

Outlook 2023: Cincy not only has a new coach, but also a whole new team. Last year, the Bearcats averaged 29.2 points per game, the lowest figure for the team in the past five years. Only three offensive starters return. Most of the returning offensive production comes from running back, led by Corey Kiner (367 yards, 5 touchdowns). Punter Mason Fletcher was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team earlier this week.

Houston Cougars

Home location, capacity (location): TEDCU Stadium, 40,000+ (Houston, Texas)

Head coach: Dana Holgorsen (fifth year at Houston)

2022 Record: 8-5 overall, 5-3 in American Athletic Conference (tied 4th); final Louisiana 23-16 in Independence Bowl

Quick overview: Last year’s high expectations were hard to match for the Cougars. With a 12–2 record and victory over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl, Houston began the 2022 season ranked nationally, losing three of the first five games before bouncing back a bit in AAC play. Houston has appeared in bowl games each of the past three years and five of the last six, with the exception of a 4-8 campaign in 2019. The Big 12 induction will take place on September 16 when the Cougars host TCU.

Outlook 2023: The Cougars return five offensive starters from a season ago and are expected to add Donovan Smith, formerly of Texas Tech, as quarterback. They also replace four of their top six receivers from a season ago with Matthew Golden (38 catches, 584 yards, 7 touchdowns) as the leading returner. While Houston has seven returning defensive starters, it will replace the top six tacklers as of 2022.

UCF Knights

Home location, capacity (location): FBC Mortgage Stadium, 48,000+ (Orlando, Fla.)

Head coach: Gus Malzahn (third year at UCF)

2022 Record: 9-5 overall, 6-2 in American Athletic Conference (tied for second); lost 30-13 to Duke in Military Bowl

Quick overview: The Knights have gone 59-17 over the past six seasons, culminating in the team’s “national championship” claim for the perfect 13-0 2017 season. The last three seasons have been a bit leaner with a 24-13 record. UCF lost 45-28 to Tulane in the AAC championship game and will begin its Big 12 tenure on September 23 at Kansas State.

Outlook 2023: UFC projects to become the top newcomer to enter the Big 12, at least for the 2023 season. The Knights bring back dual-threat quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who rushed for 862 yards and 11 TDs to go with his 2,586 yards and 14 TDs by air. Most of Plumlee’s receiving targets are also back, including Javon Baker (796 yards, 5 TDs) and Kobe Hudson (641 yards, 7 TDs). In total, the Knights are expected to have 15 returning starters, eight on offense and seven on defense.