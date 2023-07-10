Asian Games would be very tough and a different kind of challenge, says Akula Sreeja





Two-time women’s singles national champion Akula Sreeja said that unlike the Commonwealth Games, where she won historic mixed doubles gold alongside Sharath Kamal last year, the upcoming Asian Games would be very tough and a different kind of challenge. However, Sreeja, 24, said the Indian team would be unique due to the different styles and tactics of each player and also the type of rubbers they use. The first goal is to cause as many disruptions as possible. The goal is to stay focused, be consistent, give my best and prolong the fights as long as possible, said the young Hyderabadi who joined her mentor cum coach Somnath Ghosh at the age of 12 in the one-room (one table) Worldwide table tennis academy. READ ALSO: TTFI appoints 10-man squad for Asian Championships, 2022 Asian Games I am absolutely thrilled and very happy to make the cut for the Asian Games. I also hope to improve my world ranking with some special performances there. The events before the Asiad should also help me a lot, Sreeja said. With the Paris Olympics next year, it would certainly be great to come back with an Asian medal. All the top players from China, Japan and Korea will be there, so it won’t be easy at all, she said. Sreeja believed her strengths were topspin even though she plans to improve her strength and power and also a much more effective forehand. Definitely, the recent European tour was very long and lost some very close matches against the Asians. So I am aware of the areas for improvement for the Asian Games. I try to be fit both mentally and physically. I must mention the full support of my employers (Reserve Bank of India), my parents, the UTT Academy coaches, sponsors Dream Sports, Ctrl-S, Raheja and also the state government for their good support, she said. Special mention deserves Somnath Sir (whose other trainee SFR Snehit from Hyderabad was named as reserve in the men’s team for the Asiad). He is the most important person in my career, I have been with him for the past 11 years. This is a very rare combination for such a long time in any sport, she said.

