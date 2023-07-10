Northwestern football’s shocking hazing scandal, explained

The Northwestern football program is in the midst of a major scandal involving hazing, sexual harassment, and possible oversight by not only the Northwestern coaching staff, but the entire athletic department for more than three years.

Here’s a full timeline of all the events that led to where we are today.

CW: This story contains details of sexual harassment and assault

Northwestern begins an investigation into hazing allegations

According to the Daily Northwesterns Skye Swann, Northwestern announced in January that an independent investigator would lead the investigation into a hazing incident within the football program. The investigation stems from an anonymous claim made in November. Maggie Hickey was said to be the leader of that investigation. Hickey, according to the Daily Northwestern, co-heads the ArentFox, Schiff Firms Complex Litigation Group and Government Enforcement & White Collar Group, which focuses on internal investigations.

Pat Fitzgerald has been suspended without pay for two weeks

On July 7, Northwestern announced that head football coach Pat Fitzgerald would be suspended without pay for two weeks as a result of an investigation into alleged hazing within the football program.

In addition to the two-week suspension Fitzgerald received, the Wildcat football team was forced to end their training camp practices at Camp Kenosha, an off-site camp in Kenosha, WI. In addition, someone who does not report to the technical staff must be present to guard the dressing room and to act as a hazing reporting point. Trainers and players will also have to train anti-hazing.

Now let’s go back to that two week suspension for Fitzgerald. According to the results of the investigation, there was not enough evidence to say that the coaches were both aware of and complicit in the hazing, but that there was significant opportunity. [for coaches] to discover and report hazing behavior. (Per Daily Northwest). Northwest President Michael Schiff did not find enough evidence that Fitzgerald or the coaching staff knew about the hazing, resulting in a two-week suspension.

Details of the hazing are being released in a story from the Daily Northwestern and other sites

Nicole Markus, Alyce Brown, Cole Reynolds and Divya Bhardwaj from the Daily Northwestern released a story July 8 detailing the alleged hazing that took place within the Northwestern football program, coming from one former player with a second former player corroborating the allegations.

The hazing that took place was centered around a phrase called running, where according to the former player, a student-athlete who made a mistake in training would be stopped by a group of 8-10 upperclassmen dressed in various Purge-like masks, who would then begin by dry-nosing the victim in a dark locker room.

The player said this was common around the holidays, where Runsgiving and Runsmas would take place, and a whiteboard with a list of players under the phrase Runsgiving and Shreks list would appear. Run would be indicated by players clapping their hands above the player, in what was called a Shrek Clap.

It’s a shocking experience as a freshman to watch your fellow freshman teammates get chased off, but then you see everyone lined up in the locker room, the player said. It’s just a very abrasive and barbaric culture that has permeated that program for years. (according to the Daily Northwestern)

According to The Daily, the player also said that Fitzgerald may have been aware of the hazing that took place.

According to the player who came to The Daily, Fitzgerald would make the gesture repeatedly, particularly towards freshmen. This was seen as a deliberate encouragement to continue hazing.

Louie Vaccher of Wildcat Report confirmed on July 9 with multiple staffers who remained anonymous on Sunday that the running and car washes existed and players came over in the locker room. According to Vaccher, none of the staff could confirm whether Fitzgerald knew about these practices, but all expressed the idea that if they knew about it, it was hard to believe that coaches were not.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg also released a story on July 9 detailing the allegations of hazing within the program. The former player who spoke to The Daily Northwestern also spoke to Rittenberg and told ESPN that Fitzgerald would encourage running and participate in the applause that resulted in being placed on the Shrek list.

He would smile menacingly at the person who messed up while at the same time clapping his hands above his head in the specific manner i.e. our head coach informing that this person did something wrong and should be put on the list and clouded accordingly. The vast majority of the team would then participate, following Fitz, the former player said. (according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg)

Rittenberg also spoke to a current player who remained anonymous, who said the former player who made these allegations had informed him of his plan to eliminate Fitzgerald. The current player said none of the alleged things happened in the locker room and that the current player wanted Fitzgerald removed from the program. The current player also said, in regards to clapping, that the team applauds slowly at the start of practice, but according to him, Fitzgerald was never applauding.

Inside NOW co-editor Bradley Locker reported that a former Northwestern football player who graduated in 2007 said the football team engaged in the hazing practices described by the Daily Northwestern.

Just in: According to a former Northwestern player who graduated in 2007, the team engaged in “car wash” hazing when he was an active player. Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) July 9, 2023

Current and former Northwestern players support Fitzgerald

Late on July 8, representatives for the Northwestern football team wrote an open letter in support of Fitzgerald, saying Fitzgerald was not involved and unaware of the allegations leveled against him and the football program.

Northwestern football players do NOT tolerate hazing. We would like to reiterate that as representatives of the Northwestern Football program, we will not tolerate any form of hazing, the letter said.

Hazing goes against our values ​​of respect, integrity and personal growth. We are committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment that promotes the well-being and development of every individual on our team.

Statement from the entire Northwestern team opposing the hazing allegations, which they call exaggerated and distorted. They also say coach Pat Fitzgerald had no knowledge of or involvement in the allegations. pic.twitter.com/lMOAgCe0EB Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) July 9, 2023

Northwestern President Michael Schill says he may have been mistaken in his judgment of Fitzgerald

Near midnight on July 9, Northwestern president Michael Schill released an email about the results of the Daily Northwestern and ESPN stories. After reviewing the report, I assessed a two-week suspension for Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald, effective immediately, Schill said in the email. However, upon reflection, I believe I made a mistake in weighing the appropriate sanction for Coach Fitzgerald.

In the email, Schill said he spoke to the player who made the allegations, as well as his family, and apologized to the player and his family on behalf of Northwestern. Schill also said he would speak with university leaders, the board of trustees and the faculty senate and would keep the Northwestern community informed of any decisions that are made.

NEW: Northwestern President Michael Schill writes of Pat Fitzgerald’s suspension, “I focused too much on what the report concluded he didn’t know and not enough on what he should have known,” in an email. In addition, he would consult with the NU leadership to determine the next steps. pic.twitter.com/aIYUNp6cYP Inside NONE (@insidenu) July 9, 2023

To follow Inside NO for more details on this scandal, and this story will be updated as we learn more.