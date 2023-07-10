Silvia Chinellato named Mount St. Mary’s men’s and women’s tennis coach





EMMITSBURG, Maryland (July 10, 2023) Silvia Slipper has been asked to manage the Mount St. Mary’s men’s and women’s tennis teams. Chinellato, a former University of South Carolina tennis player, was an assistant coach with the Mount last season. In her first season on the Mount’s coaching staff, she helped lead the women’s team to a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) playoff spot while coaching MAAC’s Player and Rookie of the Year, Victoria Papadopoulou . A member of the Gamecocks for five years, Chinellato achieved a 70-40 record in doubles and a 72-50 record in singles. Most of her time as a singles player went in the #4 slot, going 24-16 and 11-7 in the SEC. Mainly paired in the #2 doubles position, she helped build a 20-11 (10-7 SEC) record. In her junior year, Chinellato earned SEC Player of the Week recognition after a 4-0 week against Clemson and #20 Texas Tech. Chinellato has worked in the pro ranks as a racquet pro for the Chevy Chase Club in Montgomery County, teaching classes and coaching teams. During her bachelor’s degree, she also interned at two facilities in Columbia. Originally from Italy, Chinellato graduated Magna Cum Laude from South Carolina with a degree in Tourism and Management, was placed on the SEC Academic Honor Roll, and was named an ITA Scholar-Athlete. In addition to academic achievements, she was a member of SAAC and was named a member of the SEC Community Team in 2020. Chinellato becomes the 10e head coach at the Mount in the school’s NCAA Division I era (since 1988-89), replacing Bart Elkins who stepped down at the end of the season to pursue other opportunities. The 2023-24 tennis teams will begin play at the Bucknell Invitational on September 1-3.

