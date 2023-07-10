Wirral Grammar School top National Table Cricket final day





England’s Reece Topley presented the medals on the Lord’s Taverners National Table Cricket final day at the Home of Cricket where a Cheshire school won on the first try This article appears in our August 2023 issue of the magazine. To read the full version, you must purchase a copy of the magazine by clicking here. The home of cricket is bound to witness many exciting scenes this summer, but no more than the Lord’s Taverners National Table Cricket final day which took place there on 9 June. Ten teams from around the country gathered at Lord’s to compete for the coveted national title. Table cricket is an inclusive and adapted form of cricket played on a table tennis table and is aimed at young people with a wide range of learning and physical disabilities. The final day was the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by the participating teams and the atmosphere at Lord’s was incredible as each team showed their exceptional skills, determination and passion for the game. An unforgettable highlight of the event was the presence of Reece Topley. The England star not only played table cricket with the young participants, but also presented the trophy and medals. England’s Reece Topley with winning captain Aidan Smith [Jack Bird Photography] Topley’s involvement and genuine interest in their games filled the players with a sense of pride and motivation. Seeing a professional cricketer embrace table cricket and interact with them on an equal footing reinforced their belief that they too can achieve greatness in the sport. “It’s a privilege to see people from all walks of life play together,” said Topley. “People with different challenges in their lives all contribute to the game. They came here to the finals day at Lord’s, which they will probably remember for the rest of their lives. “There are a lot of people here who see things as what they can do, rather than being defined by their disability. It will only enthuse people to continue using the skills they have learned in wider society and life have learned.” Ultimately, the national final was contested by Wirral Grammar School (Cheshire) and Beckfoot School (Yorkshire). It was an exciting game that came down to the last ball, but it was the Cheshire school – entering the tournament for the very first time – who won the National title after successfully defending the six requirement from the last ball. Wirral school captain Aidan Smith was thrilled to lead his team to victory: “It’s great to go all the way to the last ball and win. “The final was so nervous, but as soon as we had the ball in my hands, I just knew. I felt like we were going to win, so I’m really happy.” For more information on table cricket, visit www.lordstaverners.org/how-we-help/charitable-programmes/table-cricket/ Related topics



