USMNT vs. Canada – Match Report, Highlights & Statistics

CINCINNATI (July 9, 2023) After a dramatic 2-2 tie in overtime, the US Mens National Team utilized two penalty saves from Matt Turner to beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout in front of a raucous 24,979 fans at TQL Stadium. With the win, the USMNT advances to Panama in the Semifinals of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup on Wednesday, July 12 at SnapDragon Stadium in San Diego, California (7:30 PM ET; FS1, Univision, TUDN).

After a nearly scoreless phase of regulation time, the USMNT took an 88eMinute lead through a signature header from substitute Brandon Vazquez in the second half, playing to his FC Cincinnati home fans. The advantage slipped away four minutes later in second-half stoppage time when a penalty from Canadian defender Steven Vitoria sent the game into extra time. Canada took the lead in extra time as forward Jacob Shaffelburg found the back of the net in the 109e minute, only for American midfielder Gianluca Busio to force an own goal off Canada’s Scott Kennedy five minutes later.

In the penalty shootout, Matt Turner saved Canada’s first two tries, while USA’s Cade Cowell, Busio and Jess Ferreira converted their penalties to push the team into the semi-finals.

The match started in unusual and unfortunate circumstances. Mexico’s assistant referee Christian Espinosa was sent off after being hit in the face with a fiercely batted ball in the first minute. After a long delay, the game continued as Caleb Wales of Trinidad and Tobago, who ran in the quarterfinal between Guatemala and Jamaica the days before, took over the flag.

In a disjointed first half marked by tension and caution, the USA captured the first chance when a corner from Julian Gressel bounced dangerously around the Canadian penalty area in the 26th minute. Chasing his seventh goal in three games in this Gold Cup, Jess Ferreira jumped onto the loose ball eight yards from goal and fired on the turn. His shot was blocked by advancing Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio.

Canada’s best chance of the first half came three minutes into 12 minutes of stoppage time. The US defense stumbled to make room on the right flank for forward Junior Hoilett, whose low cross was turned over the crossbar by US defender Bryan Reynolds.

The half ended with another dangerous moment in the American penalty area. A delayed VAR review for a possible handball on Miles Robinson was eventually brushed off due to an earlier push from defender Moise Bombito on Busio leading up to defender Zack McGraw’s headed header.

Heavy American pressure led to a golden opportunity for Busio in the 69th minute. The midfielder picked up a low pass from Gressel at the top of the box and cleverly passed a defender before the ball burst free. It fell back to him and his low shot forced a fine save from Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair at full power.

Six minutes later, FC Cincinnatis Brandon Vazquez, whose second-half substitute prompted a thunderous roar from the local fans, hit just wide. His attempt from the outside of the foot from the edge of the penalty area after a searching ball from Cade Cowell went just a whisper wide of the post.

The US breakthrough finally came in the 88th minute and it was local hero Vazquez who raced behind the Canadian defense to head in a perfect cross from left back DeJuan Jones. It would not emerge as the winner thanks to a quick response from Canada. Two minutes into second half stoppage time, Robinson was called for a handball in the U.S. penalty area. The referee pointed to the spot and Vitoria, caught flat-footed on Vazquez’s goal, hit his kick through the center and past Turner to force extra time.

Canadian substitute Shaffburg found the back of the net in the 109th minute against the run of play. The Nashville SC forward picked up the ball in his own half, squeezed past Ferreira and supported defender Matt Miazga before his low shot was deflected and lodged in the back of Turner’s net.

The back and forth continued as extra time expired. Busio provided another opening in the 115th minute when a pair of headers from Miazga and striker Jordan Morris landed at the feet of the Venezia midfielder. St. Clair saved his attempt from danger, but only as far as Kennedy, the nearest Canadian defender, who sent the ball into his own goal.

With the score tied at 2–2 after extra time, a penalty shootout was necessary to send the winner to the semi-finals. American goalkeeper Matt Turner saved the first two Canadian kicks from Vitoria and midfielder Liam Fraser. As Vazquez fired his opening effort over the bar, forwards Cade Cowell, Busio and Ferreira all hit the net. The game ended with striker Charles-Andreas Brym hitting the crossbar with Canada’s last try, causing a huge celebration as the USA advanced to the 16th Gold Cup semi-final.

GOAL SCORING OVERVIEW

USA – Brandon Vazquez (DeJuan Jones), 88th minute: The opening goal fell deep in the second half and it was classic Vazquez. Dominant in the air, the striker timed his run perfectly to beat Canadian captain Steven Vitoria and shoot a towering header to the back of the net to send the Cincinnati fans into wild celebrations. It was the 24-year-old striker’s fourth international goal since his debut earlier this year. US 1, CAN 0

CAN – Steven Vitoria (penalty kick), 92nd minute: A ball sent to the left side of the box for Rusell-Rowe bounced awkwardly and hit American defender Miles Robinson’s arm. VAR review led to a penalty and Vitoria stepped up to go home in the middle. US 1, CAN 1

CAN – Jacob Shaffelburg (unassisted), 109th minute: Shaffelburg drove down the left from his own half. After passing Ferreira, he fired a low left footed shot that ricocheted off defender Matt Miazga’s calf before battling past Matt Turner and into the USA’s goal. US 1, CAN 2

USA – Scott Kennedy (own goal), 115th minute: Gianluca Busio fired a shot from close range after some tagged headers from Matt Miazga and Jordan Morris. Goaltender Dayne St. Clair saved the attempt, but the ball went into the back of the Canadian net after the rebound bounced into defenseman Scott Kennedy’s face. US 2, CAN 2

Additional Notes:

The USMNT has gone to penalties seven times in official competition and made five appearances.

The USMNT goes to 10-17-13 all-time against Canada. The team has a 10-8-6 lead in the official competition and a 4-0-2 lead in the Gold Cup.

His two saves in the shootout helped goalkeeper Matt Turner win Bud Light Man of the Match and help the USMNT to its first penalty shootout victory since the 2005 Gold Cup Final against Panama.

Brandon Vazquezs 88e-minute goal was the fourth of his international career and the third of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

DeJuan Jones collected his second career assist on Vazquez’s goal. The left back gave his first assist in the group stage final against Trinidad and Tobago last Sunday.

Defenseman Jalen Neal left the game with a groin injury and was replaced by Aaron Long.

With an average age of 24 years and 187 days, tonight’s lineup was the sixth youngest the USMNT has released in a knockout round. All five younger lineups were used as of June 2021.

USMNT head coach BJ Callaghan made one change from the lineup that faced Trinidad and Tobago last Sunday, placing Julian Gressel ahead of Cristian Roldan.

James Sands became the 11e USMNT player appears in 10 consecutive Gold Cup matches. Coming on as a substitute on his Gold Cup debut against Haiti on July 11, 2021, Sands has started each of his last nine Gold Cup appearances.

At 19 years and 319 days, Jalen Neal became the youngest center back to appear for the USMNT in a knockout round. He beats Steve Pecher, who started at center defense for the USA on December 22, 1976 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti in a World Cup qualifier with Canada.

Julian Gressel earned his first start in official competition and second start overall. Gressel also started his debut on January 25, 2023 against Serbia.

The USMNT is 29-8-6 all-time in the Gold Cup knockout round and 11-0-2 in the Gold Cup quarterfinals.

– USA NATIONAL TEAM MATCH REPORT

Agreement: USA Men’s National Team vs. Canada

Date: July 9, 2023

Competition: Quarter-final Gold Cup 2023

Location: TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio

Presence: 24,979

Kick-off: 8:06 p.m. ET

Weather: 78 degrees, few clouds

Score Summary: 1 2 ET1 ET2 FT PKs

US 0 1 0 1 2 3

CAN 0 1 0 1 2 2

USA Brandon Vazquez (DeJuan Jones) 88th minute

CAN Steven Vitoria (penalty kick) 90+3

CAN Jacob Shaffelburg 109

USA Scott Kennedy (own goal) 114

Penalty Kick Summary:

CAN Steven Vitoria (saved), Liam Fraser (saved), Kamal Miller (goal), Jacen Russel-Rowe (goal), Charles-Andras Brym (missed)

USA Brandon Vazquez (missed), Cade Cowell (goal), Gianluca Busio (goal), Jess Ferreira (goal)

USA wins penalty shootout 3-2

setups:

UNITED STATES: 1-Matt Turner (capt.); 5-Bryan Reynolds (10-Cristian Roldan, 113), 12-Mile Robinson (4-Matt Miazga, 73), 20-Jalen Neal (3-Aaron Long, 91), (15-DeJuan Jones; 6-Gianluca Busio, 8-James Sands, 14-Djordje Mihailovic (19-Brandon Vazquez, 73), 22-Julian Gressel (13-Jordan Morris, 91), 9-Jess Ferreira, 17-Alex Zendejas (11-Cade Cowell, 63)

Substitutes not used: 18-Sean Johnson, 23-Gaga Slonina, 2-DeAndre Yedlin, 21-John Tolkin, 24-Jackson Yueill

Head Coach: BJ Callaghan

CAN: 1-Dayne St Clair; 4-Kamal Miller, 5-Steven Vitoria, 9-Lucas Cavallini (17-Jacen Russell-Rowe, 72), 10-Junior Hoilett (capt.) (13-Jacob Shaffelburg, 86), 11-Liam Millar (19-Charles -Andreas Brym, 86), 14-Moise Bombito (3-Liam Fraser, 60), 15-Zac McGraw (23-Scott Kennedy, 91), 20-Ali Ahmed (8-David Wotherspoon, 73), 21-Jonathan Osorio , 22-Richie Laryea

Substitutes not used: 16-Tom McGill, 2-Zachary Brault-Guillard, 6-Dominick Zator, 7-Jayden Nelson, 12-Victor Loturi

Head Coach: John Herdman

Statistics Summary: USA/CAN



Shots: 21/8

Shots on target: 8/2

Saves: 0 / 7

Corners: 13/3

Violations: 15/18

Offside: 2/1

Misconduct Summary:

CAN Lucas Cavallini (Attention) 42nd minute

CAN Zac McGraw (Note) 56

CAN Kamal Miller (Note) 57

US Cade Cowell (Note) 96

Civil servants:

Referee: Marco Ortiz (MEX)

Assistant Referee 1: Christian Espinosa (MEX) (replaced by Caleb Wales (TRI))

Assistant Referee 2: Jorge Sanchez (MEX)

Fourth Official: Oshane Nation (JAM)

VAR: Enrique Santander (MEX)

Assistant VAR: Ricardo Montero (CRC)

Bud Light Man of the Match: Matt Turner