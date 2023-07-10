Australian skipper Cummins refuses to guarantee the place of Warner’s Ashes





Australian captain Pat Cummins insisted that all options be left open as he refused to rule out dropping struggling opener David Warner for the Ashes series final.

Left-handed opener Warner has indicated he intends to retire from test duty against Pakistan at his home ground in Sydney next year. But the 36-year-old may still be denied the chance to go out on his own terms after another double failure against long-time England nemesis Stuart Broad in Australia’s three-wicket defeat in the third Ashes test at Headingley completed on Sunday . Warner achieved scores of just four and one at Leeds, falling to Broad on both occasions, with the sailor now having sacked him 17 times in his Test career. Although Australia led the five-match Ashes 2-1, Warner has failed to shoot in a run where he averages a measly 23.50 with just one fifty from six innings. With Warner’s lack of runs, Australia face a tough decision in the nine days before the Fourth Test at Old Trafford kicks off, although the absence of any tour matches makes it more difficult for players like reserve batsman Marcus Harris to make their case to advocate. Another way Warner could be left out is if Mitchell Marsh, who marked his first Test since 2019 with an excellent 118 and two wickets as Cameron Green’s replacement for injury, is retained alongside his fellow all-rounder, who is expected to be fit will be. to play in Manchester. ‘DEEP BREATH’ Cummins, asked if Warner could be left out to host both Marsh and Green in Australia’s XI, replied: “We’re keeping all our options open. We’ve got nine or 10 days now, so we’ll take a deep breath. “We go away for a few days but everyone comes back in. Greeny should be fit for Manchester, we should have a full squad. So we’ll look at the wicket, have a chat and work out the best.” XII.” However, fast bowler Cummins was a bit more strident when asked about the likelihood of Marsh being dropped. “It’s possible, but it was a pretty impressive week, wasn’t it?” he said. England’s successful chase of 251 at Headingley, which revived their Ashes hopes at 2–1 down with two to play, was Australia’s first major disappointment on the tour. Last month, Cummins led his side to a World Test Championship final victory over India at The Oval before his batting exploits led Australia to a two-wicket success in an Ashes opener at Edgbaston, followed by a 43-run win in the Second Test . at Lord. The matches against Ben Stokes’ men were particularly gripping affairs, with Australia bidding for their first Ashes series win over England in 22 years. “It’s just tense out there,” Cummins said. “I really enjoy being out there and feeling like you have some kind of control over the situation when you’re in the thick of it. “It’s a hundred times worse when you’re in the dressing room and you wish you could do something about it, but you can’t.”

