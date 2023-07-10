Perfect fantasy football concept strategy for 2023 round by round for 12 team leagues | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

Running backs can still be picked in the first round: Christian Macaffrey, Austin Thank you And Sesame Robinson are ahead of the running backpack and their production should be second to none.

Don’t be afraid of an early quarterback pick: The decline or retirement of several aging quarterbacks makes today’s great quarterbacks even more valuable.

Stock up on wide receivers: There are plenty of high upside wide receiver options that can be found outside of the top 36 receivers.

The perfect 2023 fantasy football draft series combines current average draft positions from expert and informal drafts to see which players should be available in each pick, and then we make the best picks based on that information.

Last updated: Monday, July 10 at 7:15 AM

Round 1, Picks 1-12: Line up a running back

The first round strategy should be to get a Tier 1 back. Christian Macaffrey And Austin Thank you have consistently been elite fantasy receivers, thanks to both their rushing and receiving, and Sesame Robinson is the only other running back who has the same potential with volume and talent. Robinson is usually called up in the later parts of the first round, so he should be targeted in the middle of the draft.

Drafting an elite wide receiver to play it safe is also a great option. Tight end Travis Kelce is also a mid-first round pick, but the elite receivers and Kelce go for Robinson, which is why they aren’t listed as options here.

Top Goal: Christian Macaffrey

McCaffrey was almost unstoppable last season after being traded to the 49ers, averaging 23.0 PPR points per game once he became a starter in San Francisco.

He has averaged 9.8 rushes and 11.3 PPR fantasy points per game since 2020, ranking seventh and second respectively out of 79 running backs with at least 25 games in that span.

The 49ers kept most of their offensive line this offseason, aside from losing right tackle Mike McLinchey . The unproven Colton McKivitz is expected to take its place. McKivitz played 145 offensive snaps over the past two seasons.

McCaffrey is the definition of an all-down back, but the 49ers were fine with resting him when they were ahead late. His playing time dipped below 59% as San Francisco led by a touchdown or more in the second half of games.

He is by far the safest bet to be an elite fantasy this season as he plays with the same coaching staff around him with similar backups.

Possible targets: Austin Thank you, Sesame Robinson, Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor, Tony Pollard

Round 2, Picks 13-24: Draft a quarterback or running back